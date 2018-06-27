Pulse.ng logo
Only 25% candidates score above 200 in 2018 UTME

Only 414,696 candidates, out of the 1,603,181 that sit for 2018 UTME score above 200.

JAMB says only 25% candidates score above 200 in 2018 UTME play

UTME Candidates writing exams at CBT centres

(Punch)
Prof Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has announced that only 25% of candidates that sat for the 2018 UTME scored 200.

The Registrar made the announcement on Tuesday, June 2018 during the Policy Meeting held at the newly inaugurated Bola Babalakin Auditorium in Gbongan, Osun State.

(Naijanews)

 

Reading out the figures, Oloyede said that 414,696 candidates, out of the 1,603,181  who sat for the exam scored above 200. This according to him is against the 465,025 (27.00 per cent) of the 1, 606, 374 who scored above 200 in 2017.

The JAMB Registrar added that 558, 673 candidates scored above 190; 739,490 above 180 and 956, 937 above 170 marks.

JAMB launches a new app for UTME candidates

Meanwhile, the exam body has introduced a mobile app, JAMBMOBILE to allow candidates to check their matriculation status after writing UTME and Post UTME exams.

JAMBMOBILE, which was unveiled at the 2018 policy meeting of tertiary institutions in Osun state also allows candidates to either accept or reject admission.

 

