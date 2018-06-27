Now you can check your matriculation status with JAMBMOBILE

news

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has introduced a mobile app, JAMBMOBILE to allow candidates check their matriculation status after writing UTME and Post UTME exams.

JAMBMOBILE, which was unveiled at the 2018 policy meeting of tertiary institutions in Osun state also allows candidates to either accept or reject admission,

Speaking at the meeting, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, asked leaders of educational institutions to imbibe transparency adding that he has evidence that some school leaders evidence that some leaders of educational institutions were not carrying out their jobs with honesty.

“Some of you carry out your duties with full understanding and knowledge that some of your actions cannot stand the test of integrity, as some of the infractions you endorse and approve are irregular,” he said.

FG warns institutions not to charge more than N2000 for post-UTME screening

The minister also warned all tertiary institutions across the country against charging more than N2000 for post UTME form for admission seeking candidates during the policy meeting.

He said, Once again, let me caution heads of tertiary institutions that it would not be tolerated for any institution to charge any fee beyond the approved two thousand naira (N2000).

“Firmer sanctions than those of last session shall be applied to cases of violation,”.

The ongoing policy meeting according to the Minister of Education would going forward be the forum where guidelines for admission into all tertiary educational institutions in the country would be set.