JAMB announces date for 2018 post UTME

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the date for the 2018 post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination exercise.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede made the announcement at the Policy Meeting held at Gbongan, Osun State.

According to JAMB Registrar, the post JAMB exercise will start from July and end in December 2018.

Oloyede said, “the leaders of the institutions agreed that the First Choice Admission Exercise would be conducted from July 2, 2018, to October 16, 2018; while the Second Choice Admission Exercise would be conducted from October 17, 2018, to December 17, 2018.”

Oloyede said that 414,696 candidates, out of the 1,603,181 who sat for the exam scored above 200. This according to him is against the 465,025 (27.00 per cent) of the 1, 606, 374 who scored above 200 in 2017.

The JAMB Registrar added that 558, 673 candidates scored above 190; 739,490 above 180 and 956, 937 above 170 marks.

