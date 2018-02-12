JAMB sells 1.6m forms for 2018 UTME

Home > Communities > Student >

Two days after extending 2018 UTME registration till February 11, JAMB says 1.6m candidates have so far registered.

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar recently announced reduction of UTME score to 120 for universities and 100 for polytechnics and colleges of education

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has said that 1.6 million forms have so far been sold for the 2018 UTME.

The Boards' Head of Media, Dr. Fabian Benjamin announced this on Friday, February 9, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Benjamin said the 2018 UTME registration has proven to be one of the best in recent times because it has been smooth and hitch-free.

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

ALSO READ: 5 things you should not take to UTME centre

“As at the close of work on Thursday, I can comfortably say that we have registered close to 1.6 million candidates for the examination.

“This year’s registration too can be adjudged as one of the best in recent times as it has been smooth, hitch and rancour-free.

“Having said this though, the board will like to warn that there may be no more extension of period of registration for candidates in our future examinations.

“This is because some mischievous persons may want to seize the opportunity of the lengthy period of registration to carry out infractions that could undermine the integrity of the examination,’’.

“We are seriously considering reducing the registration period to about one month.

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board Registrar.

JAMB registration ends on  February 11, 2018

JAMB had earlier announced that the sale of the 2018 UTME will end on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, but in a bid to accommodate more candidates to register for the examination, the exam body extended the sales of forms deadline till February 11, 2018.

Meanwhile, the 2018 UTME is scheduled to hold from March 9 to March 17.

