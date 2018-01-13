Home > Communities > Student >

Prison inmate emerges best post-graduate student of open university

Chukwununso Nomeh who was convicted and sentenced in 2010 graduated from the National Open University with 3.80.

  • Published:
(PremiumTimes)
Chukwunonso Nomeh, an inmate of the Enugu Maximum Prison has reportedly emerged as the best post-graduate student at Special Study Centres of the National Open University, NOUN.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Prison Service in Enugu State,  Chukwuemeka Monday announced Nomeh's academic achievement in a statement issued on Friday, January 12.

Monday said Nomeh who was convicted and sentenced in 2010, gained admission into the open university for Masters in Business Administration (MBA) programme.

The spokesperson added that the inmate graduated with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.80 from the university.

National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)

 

In 2014, Chukwuemeka Monday recalled that an inmate of the same Enugu Maximum Prison, Theophilus Adeniyi emerged the overall best graduating students while in prison, adding that the inmate is now pursuing his Ph.D. program.

NOUN shuts down 5 illegal centres in Lagos

Other inmates advised to enrol in NOUN

The Controller of the Prison, Ndubuisi Ogbodo, therefore, urged the inmates to enrol in the National Open University and embrace the transformation agenda of the Controller General, Ja’afaru Ahmed.

Ogbodo also called on Nigerians to accept ex-convicts as responsible and reformed members of the society.

