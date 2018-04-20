Here's why OAU hasn't sacked lecturer in sex-for-mark scandal

news

The Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof Eyitope Ogunmodede has explained the reason why the university management did not sack Professor Richard Akindele who demanded sex in exchange for marks from a student.

Following the reports of the investigative panel on the scandal, the committee recommended immediate suspension of Prof Akindele.

However, many people especially students do not seem to be satisfied with the suspension as they expect the lecturer would be sacked for demanding sex from a student.

Explaining this, the Vice-Chancellor said, the that the provisions of the relevant statute of the university must be followed.

He said, ''under the provisions of the relevant statute of the university, an academic staff can only be dismissed from service or have his or her appointment terminated only when the matter on which consideration is being given has been investigated by a Joint Council and Senate Committee.

“Also the staff has appeared before the committee with his or her counsel, if so desired.

“This procedure is the minimum requirement of the law and regulations of the university.

“It should therefore be noted that the suspension of Professor Richard I. Akindele is on the basis of the findings of the Investigative Committee that he is prima facie liable.

“This decision will abide, pending the final determination of the case by the council of the University”.

The VC, therefore, said that OAU would continue to do everything legally and morally acceptable in pursuance of its avowed commitment to zero tolerance for sexual harassment, intimidation and, or coercion.