Investigation panel submits report about sex-for-mark scandal

One week after a leaked audio conversation exposed a sex for mark scandal in Obafemi Awolowo University, the investigation committee set up to look into the allegation has submitted its interim report to the school authorities on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

But according to the Nation, the content of the report is not yet known.

Recall that in the leaked audio, Prof Akindele, who lectures at the Department of Accounting in OAU allegedly demanded five round of sex from an unidentified student to increase her grade from 33 to a pass mark.

Speaking about the committee's report, the Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, in a telephone interview with the Nation said that the panel was given a free hand to do its assignment without interference from any quarter.

According to Olanrewaju, the female student, identified as Eniola refused to show up before the probe panel to defend her case.

Prof Akindele resumes to school after the scandal

However, while the student refused to show up to defend his case, it is reported that Prof Akindele had summoned the courage and resumed lectures with his students.

Prof Akindele, who is also a pastor was said to have been spotted in MBA 645 (Human Resource Management) class between 10-11am last Saturday.