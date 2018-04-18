Home > Communities > Student >

Investigation panel submits report about sex-for-mark scandal

Investigation panel submits report about sex-for-mark scandal

The committee set up to look into the sex-for-mark scandal in OAU has submitted an interim report.

  • Published:
Investigation panel submits report about sex-for-mark scandal play

Obafemi Awolowo University

(Pmparrot)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One week after a leaked audio conversation exposed a sex for mark scandal in Obafemi Awolowo University, the investigation committee set up to look into the allegation has submitted its interim report to the school authorities on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

But according to the Nation, the content of the report is not yet known.

Recall that in the leaked audio, Prof Akindele, who lectures at the Department of Accounting in OAU allegedly demanded five round of sex from an unidentified student to increase her grade from 33 to a pass mark.

VC says OAU may involve Police to investigate sex-for-mark scandal play

Vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof  Eyitope Ogunbodede

(The News Nigeria)

 

Speaking about the committee's report, the Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, in a telephone interview with the Nation said that the panel was given a free hand to do its assignment without interference from any quarter.

According to Olanrewaju, the female student, identified as Eniola refused to show up before the probe panel to defend her case.

Prof Akindele resumes to school after the scandal

However, while the student refused to show up to defend his case, it is reported that Prof Akindele had summoned the courage and resumed lectures with his students.

Prof Akindele, who is also a pastor was said to have been spotted in MBA 645 (Human Resource Management) class between 10-11am last Saturday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Free Education UK announces new scholarship scheme for Nigerian...bullet
2 NYSC Agency announces requirements for 2018 Batch A orientation campingbullet
3 Covenant University Bishop Oyedepo explains how his adopted son was...bullet

Related Articles

Moneywise 5 second-hand items you should not buy
Lagos State University LASU partners with FCE, Osiele on sandwich programs
National University Commission NUC sets up committee to make tertiary education accessible
NYSC Agency announces resumption date for prospective corps members

Student Pulse

NUC sets up committee to make tertiary education accessible
National University Commission NUC sets up committee to make tertiary education accessible
LASU partners with FCE, Osiele on sandwich programs
Lagos State University LASU partners with FCE, Osiele on sandwich programs
Agency announces resumption date for prospective corps members
NYSC Agency announces resumption date for prospective corps members
VC says OAU may involve Police to investigate sex-for-mark scandal
Obafemi Awolowo University VC says OAU may involve Police to investigate sex-for-mark scandal