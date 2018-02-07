Home > Communities > Student >

9 emotions you experience after writing exams

The period between writing an exam and the release of the exam result takes you through some emotions. Here are those nine emotional experience.

Students react differently to post exam feels

Post-exam feels is one experience no student can avoid no matter how sure you are about the exam.

Different kinds of thoughts run in the minds of  students after writing their exams, especially the final papers.

May be you haven't noticed that you go through different stages of emotions after writing that much anticipated exams.

When you are done writing any exam, or your final exam pay attention to how you switch from one emotion to another over the examination.

Just pay attention and see yourself switching through these nine emotions.

1. Relief

Sigh! Relief is the very first feeling that descends on you after writing your final paper. Knowing you aren't going home to study again and not having to wake up will surely make you heave a sigh of relief.

2. Pride

Your night reading and the long hours you spent in the library have finally paid off. You have finally become a graduate and you can't but feel proud of yourself. We know it's not easy to be a graduate. So, you're free to scream I DID IT!

3. Exhaustion

Reading all nights and preparing hard to finish strong will certainly take its toll on your body. No doubt. And having written the last papers, the exhaustion you've been hiding to see yourself through the exam period will manifest, sleep will fall on you and the next thing, you're lying on a couch, your bed or on the floor.

4. Doubt

At this point, when your friends are discussing their answers to certain questions and what you wrote is not similar to theirs, you begin to assess your performance in the exams and questions begin to pop up on your mind. Did I answer the questions correctly? Did I attempt the compulsory questions? All these will spring up to trouble your mind.

5. Fear

And if your doubt about those questions is very strong,  the fear of having a carry over or an extra year will set in.

6. Guilt

After assessing yourself and you realized you made one or two mistakes in the exam, you begin to feel guilty for not preparing harder for the examinations. Even if you are  initially sure you did your best, realizing a mistake you made in the exam will make you feel you didn't put in your best effort.

7. Impatience

And because of those little or costly mistakes you (think you) made, you become impatient to see your result. You can't just wait to see the outcome of the exam.

8. Acceptance

And after impatiently waiting without seeing your results for a few days, you realize there is nothing you can do than to accept whatever the outcome is.

9. Excitement

And here comes the good moment !

At the end of the day, you are happy because the result isn't as poor as you feared. 

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

