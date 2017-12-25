5 mistakes that can stop you from graduating with first class

news

Nigerian students both in Universities and Polytechnics often desire to graduate with distinction, but most of them often finish with 2.1 or 2.2.

Their inability to actualize their academic desires can be attributed to lack of determination and plans in their academic pursuit.

Forget the fact or the excuse that the Nigerian academic environment is hostile, a lot of students only wish to graduate with first class without shedding a bead of sweat.

This is possible though if a university or polytechnic is full of academic rogues. But fortunately, Nigerian universities and polytechnics are peopled with diligent professors who are experts in screwing students to become better.

There are many factors that can hinder a student's pursuit of a first-class degree in higher institutions. Campus distractions are there to steal their time but these five mistakes play a major role in derailing a student's dream of graduating with distinction.

Underrating 2 unit courses:

A lot of Nigerian students tend to take three unit courses more seriously than those with smaller units. A two-unit can cause a huge damage to a flourishing grade if the student laxes. To bag a first class degree requires the student to have As in all courses without looking down one any of them from the first semester of the first year to the final year.

Taking Internship and Project work with levity:

University students are expected to go for an internship program at 200 level while their polytechnic counterparts have their Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme before getting to 200L to expose and prepare to meet after graduation, after which they go for another internship program for a whole year.

However, it is believed that some students don't take these internship programs seriously. Some even believe it is just for the experience and has little or nothing to do with their grades.

Depending on the course and the institution, Internship and project work are worth 12 to 15 units. So, imagine what a B or C would do to the cumulative grade of a first class student.

ALSO: 7 ways to now your campus friend is a cult member

Poor filling of the logbook, badly written internship reports and poor performance during the defense of industrial attachment can cost a student his or her first class dream.

Partying:

For a lot of students, partying is an escape from academic rigours. It is for them the only means to enjoy life as students. But this can be very counter-productive if done excessively.

Partying has helped no one to become the best graduating student, and every student who aspires to become one would have to be moderate with partying or shun it to avoid a drop in his or her academic goals.

Missing classes:

You cannot afford to be pursuing first-class goals and at the same time be missing lectures. You know some Nigerian lecturers like it word for word, giving it back the same way they gave you.

Missing such lecturers' class is like running away from your own goals.

Missing classes can truncate your academic desires in more than one ways. Apart from affecting your continuous assessments, it also reduces your lecturer's estimation of you if class attendance matters in your school.

Assisting others during exams:

Most students consider this as an act of goodwill that involves helping someone in need, but this kind of Samaritan act is not recognized in academics. It is a negative kindness that could destroy everything a student has been trying to gather. Imagine a final year student with a strong CGPA caught assisting someone during exams. Imagine the catastrophe that would befall his grade simply because of his clemency.

This act constitutes examination malpractice and every student aspiring to graduate with distinction must as a matter of obligation refrain from it. Any academic assistance you have for your friend must have been done before the exams start, not during the exams.

ALSO READ: 5 ways to avoid being lured into cultism on campus

Generally, every would-be first-class student has to study hard with a solid determination that cannot be deterred by anything. If you avoid the five mistakes mentioned above, it will keep you in focus and help to actualize your academic desires.