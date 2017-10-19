Would you pay 5k for deliverance and other church services?

An interesting church receipt has surfaced online.

According to the slip, N5,000 is all it takes to buy your ‘deliverance’ at this particular place of worship.

Daily Post reports that the proof of payment is from a church in Calabar, Cross Rivers State called “The God Spirit Touch Church INT’L.”

As you can see, church members are charged for deliverance sessions and allegedly almost every other service the church offers.

This outrageous payment plan has been confirmed by a church official in an interview with Premium Times.

According to the official, a Prophet Osuala, these payments are all ‘donations’ for the rebuilding of the church.

He said, “To say the truth as a child of God, the money was contribution for rebuilding the church because we’ve been battling with erosion.

“We’ve written to NDDC (Niger Delta Development Commission) for support but no response came.”

He added that it does not matter if members pay deliverance fees instead of just contributing to the reconstruction because “they’re sowing a seed, so it’s doesn’t matter how it’s done.”

Prophet Osuala also said that the public has no business with the internal affairs of the church.

This has not stopped popular OAP, Daddy Freeze, from posting a picture of the receipt with a statement.

His caption read, “Is there no end to this obtuse buffoonery? This generation of preachers is an indignation to the body of Christ! ~FRZ #FreeTheSheeple

Matthew 10:8 KJV — “Heal the sick, cleanse the lepers, raise the dead, cast out devils: freely ye have received, freely give.”

The OAP is getting quite popular for his statements on religious issues, which is part of his #Free The Sheeple Movement.

He says the goal is to release people from the clutches of pastors that only care about receiving tithes and offerings.

Would you pay for deliverance and other church services?

Let us know in the comment section.