Wife Material: Is church the perfect place to find a spouse?

How many people have heard that the church is the perfect place to find a spouse ?

If we were to take a vote, we are sure most people would say yes. This may be a common saying but does it mean it is true?

On one hand, you could actually meet a great woman or man with bright prospects, fall in love, get married, have kids and have the fairytale life.

On the other hand, the truth is meeting a person in church does not necessarily mean that they will be a Godly person or even if the right one for you.

Rather than constantly changing churches in the hope of meeting the one, here are some tips to increase your chances of getting a Godly partner.

Do your part

Instead of waiting around for the one, use the time to work on becoming the kind of person any godly Christian would love to marry.

Spend time with God

It is impossible to be Godly without first spending time with Him. Read your Bible , apply the Scriptures to your life. Go to church and try to focus on worshipping Him not searching for a partner.

Turn your list into prayer points

Always Pray

While searching, it is easy to assume that anyone is the one. Take the time to pray for the person and the situation before anything gets serious.

Remember, it is not necessarily about where you meet your spouse. It is more about the kind of person he/she is.