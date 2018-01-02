New Year: Why it is so beneficial to attend church in 2018

news

2018 is finally here . As we make our new year resolutions , it is important that we make attending church one of them.

Yes, we know you can tell yourself you participated in the church by watching the services on television or online. Thanks, technology and the Internet.

Still, it is compulsory that we try our very best to attend in person because it is what Christ would have wanted.

There are so many Bible verses that show that God cares about a Christ-centered community, the church, over an isolated Christian.

Biblical reasons why attending church is so important

1 Corinthians 12:27 tells us that “Now you are the body of Christ, and each one of you is a part of it.”

As body parts, we are connected by nature. Together, we make the Body of Christ, the church, every time we fellowship with one another.

1 John 4:12 says, “No one has ever seen God; but if we love one another, God lives in us and his love is made complete in us.”

When we come together to worship and glorify our Father in Heaven, His love takes a physical form as it comes alive in our church members .

Hebrews 10:24–25 offers the final reason. It reads, “And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another and all the more as you see the Day approaching.”

This scripture tells us that the church is the perfect place to seek encouragement, to show and receive love as we wait on God. (See 2 Corinthians 1:3–4 and Acts 2:42–47)

More reasons to attend church

Popular evangelist, Rev. Billy Graham offers more reasons why attending church is not optional.

He shared his thoughts in a recent Q&A published by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, where a reader asked why he/she has to go to church when there are other ways to attend the service.

The question reads, “I’m admittedly a fairly independent person, and I just can’t see myself joining a church. I want to be free to run my own life and set my own schedule. And anyway, if I want to, I can always watch a church service on television. What’s wrong with doing that?”

The 99-year-old evangelist responded by first appreciating said the fact that many churches now give their congregation other ways to attend their services.

In his words, “As a result, people who can’t otherwise attend their church because of sickness or age are still able to share in its ministry. Admittedly, they miss the opportunity to see their friends or get acquainted with new people-but it still can be a great spiritual help to them.”

However, the Baptist pastor added that it is still important to go to a physical church .

He said, “I hope you’ll stop and consider what your problem really is. Yes, we all have different personalities, and perhaps you’re more of an independent spirit than most.

“But don’t use this as an excuse to ignore God, or to keep Him at arm’s length (so to speak) from you. Frankly, almost nothing is more spiritually dangerous than your comment that you want to run your own life because it means you don’t have any room for God.

“I hope you’ll also stop and realize what you’ll be missing if you only watch a church service on television. First, you’ll miss the opportunity to be part of the congregation — to sing with others, to give to God’s work, and especially to get to know other believers and learn from them (and they from you).

“The Bible says, “And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together … but encouraging one another” (Hebrews 10:24–25)."

“But you also may miss the opportunity to serve Christ alongside your fellow believers. A vital church isn’t just inward-looking; it also looks outward and seeks to serve others in the name of Jesus.”

There, you have it. Ultimately, we need the church just as much as the church needs us especially because it is God’s design for His children.

Don't let the hurt and issues with one church stop you from partaking in the gift that is the church.

PS: Going to church does not automatically make you a better person or Christian. Going to church then applying what you get to your everyday life is the key to being the church.

Let's try our best to not just go to church in 2018 but for the church to be reflected in us.