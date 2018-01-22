What you need to know about Brotherhood of the Cross and Star

news

Brotherhood of the Cross and Star is a religious organization that a lot of people know nothing about.

Pulse Religion offers five things you need to know about this religious group.

Origin

It started in 1956. It was founded in Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria. Their motto is Love, Faith, and Hope.

Once it started, it stood out because of the mode of dressing. Based on 1 Peter 3:3, 1 Timothy 2:9–10, Exodus 32:2–4 members dress in white.

They also apply no makeup, or jewelry including rings, chains, and wristwatch. Members are also not allowed to wear shoes especially inside the place of worship which is called Bethel.

Members are not permitted to drink anything apart from water.

Leadership

The group is led by Olumba Olumba Obu, the founder. He was born in 1918.

For years, he was the leader of the group. He eventually stepped down in 1999.

His son named Rowland, who is also called Olumba Olumba Obu took over in 2000. Reportedly, he is also known as “King of Kings” and “Lord of Lords.”

Beliefs

Unlike mainstream Christianity, this organization believes that Olumba Olumba Obu is the Holy Spirit. However, Obu has said, “I am not Jesus Christ or God.”

The group takes love towards other men, reincarnation, vegetarianism, and veganism seriously.

They also believe in God and Jesus whose achievements are believed to be inferior to Obu’s role, which is to complete the work left unfinished by Jesus.

Medicine is a big no-no as the BCS website writes that “BCS do not believe in medicine of any form”.

According to the website, “BCS’ concept of ‘brotherhood’ is much broader than that of most religions, as it encompasses not only human beings, but also all members of the animal kingdom. It seeks to put into practice the idea of Reverence for Life that is to be found in some of the great faiths of the East.”

Controversy

The organization has faced a lot of scandals. Over the years, there have been claims for miracles, violence within the Brotherhood and speculation that the founder may have died in December 2003.

Branches

The group has gone beyond Cross River state. The website says that there are “over a million followers in Africa.”

Members can also be found in the United Kingdom and London.