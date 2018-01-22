Home > Communities > Religion >

What you need to know about Brotherhood of the Cross and Star

Brotherhood of the Cross and Star 5 things you need to know about religious group

We take a look at this religious group, its origin story, beliefs and more.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
What you need to know about Brotherhood of the Cross and Star play

Olumba Olumba-Obu, the spiritual leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star church.

(Daily Post)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Brotherhood of the Cross and Star is a religious organization that a lot of people know nothing about.

Pulse Religion offers five things you need to know about this religious group.

Origin

It started in 1956. It was founded in Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria. Their motto is Love, Faith, and Hope.

Once it started, it stood out because of the mode of dressing. Based on 1 Peter 3:3, 1 Timothy 2:9–10, Exodus 32:2–4 members dress in white.

Youth assembly play

Youth assembly

(ooo-bcs)

 

They also apply no makeup, or jewelry including rings, chains, and wristwatch. Members are also not allowed to wear shoes especially inside the place of worship which is called Bethel.

Members are not permitted to drink anything apart from water.

Leadership

The group is led by Olumba Olumba Obu, the founder. He was born in 1918.

The senior Olumba Olumba Obu play

The senior Olumba Olumba Obu

(ooo-bcs)

 

For years, he was the leader of the group. He eventually stepped down in 1999.

His son named Rowland, who is also called Olumba Olumba Obu took over in 2000. Reportedly, he is also known as “King of Kings” and “Lord of Lords.”

Beliefs

Unlike mainstream Christianity, this organization believes that Olumba Olumba Obu is the Holy Spirit. However, Obu has said, “I am not Jesus Christ or God.”

The group takes love towards other men, reincarnation, vegetarianism, and veganism seriously.

Youth assembly play

Youth assembly

(ooo-bcs)

 

They also believe in God and Jesus whose achievements are believed to be inferior to Obu’s role, which is to complete the work left unfinished by Jesus.

Medicine is a big no-no as the BCS website writes that “BCS do not believe in medicine of any form”.

According to the website, “BCS’ concept of ‘brotherhood’ is much broader than that of most religions, as it encompasses not only human beings, but also all members of the animal kingdom. It seeks to put into practice the idea of Reverence for Life that is to be found in some of the great faiths of the East.”

Members are not allowed to smoke or drink play

Members are not allowed to smoke or drink

(ooo-bcs)

ALSO READ:  Olumba Olumba refutes claim of transferring power to sister

Controversy

The organization has faced a lot of scandals. Over the years, there have been claims for miracles, violence within the Brotherhood and speculation that the founder may have died in December 2003.

Olumba Olumba Obu Snr is the founder play

Olumba Olumba Obu Snr is the founder

(nairaland)

 

Branches

The group has gone beyond Cross River state. The website says that there are “over a million followers in Africa.”

Members can also be found in the United Kingdom and London.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Bishop Oyedepo Fulani herdsmen declare war in violent letter to Living...bullet
2 Bishop Oyedepo Forbes crowns Living Faith founder as richest pastor in...bullet
3 2018 Prophecies Prophet T.B Joshua and Pastor Chris Oyakhilome...bullet

Related Articles

Olumba-Olumba Spiritual leader refutes claim of transferring power to sister
Olumba-Olumba "President Buhari will succeed in ending recession" - Clergyman
Olumba Olumba Obu "Biafra is not in God's agenda" - Spiritual leader
Roman Catholic Church gets more followers after reforming social media platforms
Religious Persecution Your church is destroyed and you get arrested for preaching in China
First Fruit We asked a pastor, Catholic, Jehovah's Witness to weigh in on controversial debate
Mormon Church Meet new leader of the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Adeboye, Kumuyi Popular Nigerian pastors offer important advice to leaders

Religion

What a pastor has to say about sex dolls for Christians
Sex Dolls A Christian perspective on social media craze
Prayer is one thing Christians and non-believers find useful
Prayer The one thing both Christians and non-believers can agree on
Religious Discrimination: Satanic Temple cries out on Twitter
Religious Discrimination Satanic Temple cries out on Twitter
Sultan of Sokoto says Benue killers are criminals not herdsmen
Benue Killings ‘These people are criminals, not Fulani herdsmen’ — Sultan of Sokoto