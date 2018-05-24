Home > Communities > Religion >

Pulse List: 7 important things to know about the Bible

Pulse List 7 important things to know about the Bible

We take a look at what the Word of God is really about.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pulse List: 7 important things to know about the Bible play

7 important things to know about the Bible

(churchleaders)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Bible is a lot of things to many people. For some, it is simply a history book, while others see it differently. Today, Pulse Religion offers a Christian perspective on the most read book in history. Here are seven things to know about this Holy Book.

They are:

1. It contains the Words of God

On at least thirty-eight hundred occasions, the Bible says, "God said," or "Thus says the Lord." Hence, it is regarded as access into God's mind, the best way to know what God is about.

2. It is inspired by God

The Bible contains the word of God that was revealed to the human authors who put it down. This is explained by Paul in 2 Timothy 3:16, where he writes: "All Scripture is God-breathed."

3. God's Words are error-free

In Numbers 23:19,  Moses wrote, "God is not a man that he should lie, nor a son of man, that he should repent. Has he said, and will he not do it? Or has he spoken and will he not make it good."

Psalm 19:7 adds, "The law of the Lord is perfect, converting the soul."

ALSO READ: 7 powerful Bible verses to hold on to this week

4. It is our manual

To do life as a Christian, you need the Word of God. Paul teaches in 2 Timothy 3:16–17 that: "All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness, so that the servant of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work."

5. It is very powerful

The Bible may look like an ordinary book but it is most definitely not that.

The book of Hebrews proves this by saying, "The word of God is alive and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart."

6. It is all about Christ

Despite all the stories, parables and everything contained in the Bible, one thing is clear it is all about Jesus. In the Old Testament, He is kinda concealed until you get to the New Testament where He is revealed.

This is shown in Luke 24: 44–45, where Jesus says to the disciples: "'This is what I told you while I was still with you: Everything must be fulfilled that is written about me in the Law of Moses, the Prophets, and the Psalms.' Then he opened their minds so they could understand the Scriptures."

7. It is still relevant

The fact that Bible was written thousands of years ago does not stop it from still being used in 2018. A lot of people might find it hard to relate to the culture and certain aspects of the scripture but the Bible's message - God's love and redemption in Christ is still relevant.

"The grass withers, the flower fades, but the word of our God will stand forever" - Isaiah 40:8.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Homosexuality Anglican bishops want gay people in church leadershipbullet
2 Pastor Adeboye RCCG orders couples to go for genital test before marriagebullet
3 Daddy Freeze 'No Church has a right to demand medical tests from a...bullet

Related Articles

Pornography 15 Bible verses to help you overcome this addiction
What To Read You need to read these 10 encouraging Bible verses on a daily basis
For Business Men/Women 9 great Bible verses to hold on this week
Fear 7 powerful Bible verses to study when you are scared
Prayer How Christians can avoid distractions and really focus on God
Spirituality 3 important things you need to improve your faith in God
Prayer 101 Here is when every Christian should pray
What To Read 17 great Bible verses to read when you really need divine strength
God's Plan 5 things every Christian needs to know

Religion

Religious Persecution:  Pope prays for Catholics in China
Religious Persecution "The universal church prays with you and for you" - Pope Francis to Chinese Catholics
Pope Francis says there is nothing wrong with criticising him
Pope Francis Holy Father says there is nothing wrong with criticising him
God's Plan: 5 things every Christian needs to know
God's Plan 5 things every Christian needs to know
17 great Bible verses for when you really need divine strength
What To Read 17 great Bible verses to read when you really need divine strength