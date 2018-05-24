Pulse List: 7 important things to know about the Bible

news

The Bible is a lot of things to many people. For some, it is simply a history book, while others see it differently. Today, Pulse Religion offers a Christian perspective on the most read book in history . Here are seven things to know about this Holy Book .

They are:

1. It contains the Words of God

On at least thirty-eight hundred occasions, the Bible says, "God said," or "Thus says the Lord." Hence, it is regarded as access into God's mind, the best way to know what God is about.

2. It is inspired by God

The Bible contains the word of God that was revealed to the human authors who put it down. This is explained by Paul in 2 Timothy 3:16, where he writes: "All Scripture is God-breathed."

3. God's Words are error-free

In Numbers 23:19, Moses wrote, "God is not a man that he should lie, nor a son of man, that he should repent. Has he said, and will he not do it? Or has he spoken and will he not make it good."

Psalm 19:7 adds, "The law of the Lord is perfect, converting the soul."

4. It is our manual

To do life as a Christian, you need the Word of God. Paul teaches in 2 Timothy 3:16–17 that: "All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness, so that the servant of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work."

5. It is very powerful

The Bible may look like an ordinary book but it is most definitely not that.

The book of Hebrews proves this by saying, "The word of God is alive and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart."

6. It is all about Christ

Despite all the stories, parables and everything contained in the Bible, one thing is clear it is all about Jesus. In the Old Testament, He is kinda concealed until you get to the New Testament where He is revealed.

This is shown in Luke 24: 44–45, where Jesus says to the disciples: "'This is what I told you while I was still with you: Everything must be fulfilled that is written about me in the Law of Moses, the Prophets, and the Psalms.' Then he opened their minds so they could understand the Scriptures."

7. It is still relevant

The fact that Bible was written thousands of years ago does not stop it from still being used in 2018 . A lot of people might find it hard to relate to the culture and certain aspects of the scripture but the Bible's message - God's love and redemption in Christ is still relevant.

"The grass withers, the flower fades, but the word of our God will stand forever" - Isaiah 40:8.