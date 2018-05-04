Codeine: What Bible and Quran say about drug abuse

news

BBC Africa released an investigative documentary on codeine abuse in Nigeria on April 30, 2018. This has got everyone talking from the first lady, Aisha M Buhari to state governors. Hence, it's only fair that we see what the Bible and Quran have to say about the issue.

What the Bible says about drug abuse

There is no verse that says “Don’t abuse drugs, period.” Yet the Bible still manages to make its readers understand that drug abuse is not something that God approves of.

1 Corinthians 6:19–20 says, “Or do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit within you, whom you have from God? You are not your own, for you were bought with a price. So glorify God in your body.” The implication here is that people should only do things that glorify God with their bodies. As you already know, drug abuse definitely does not give glory to God.

Just in case you did not get the gist, 1 Corinthians 3:17 adds, “If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which [temple] ye are.”

For anyone dealing with addictions or being tempted by codeine, 1 Corinthians 10:13 says, “No temptation has overtaken you except what is common to mankind. And God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can endure it."

1 John 3:8 contains the Bible's recommendation. It says, “Walk by the Spirit and you will not gratify the desires of the flesh.”

Quran on drug abuse

In Islam, the use of alcohol and drugs is considered a “major sin.”

Quran 2 verse 219 says, “They ask you concerning wine/ liquor/intoxicants (Arabic: Khamri) and games of chance. Say: “In them is great sin, and some profit, for men; but the sin is greater than the profit…”

Quran 5 verse 90 adds, “O ye who believe! wine/ liquor/intoxicants (Arabic: Khamru) and games of chance and idols and divining arrows are only an abomination of Satan’s handiwork. Leave it aside / avoid it / shun it (Arabic: Fa-ijtanibuhu) in order that you may succeed.”

In the next verse, Allah says, “Satan only wants to cause between you animosity and hatred through intoxicants and gambling and to avert you from the remembrance of Allah and from prayer. So will you not desist?" [Quran: 5:91]

Intoxicants are also described as the key to all evils, the mother of all evils and the most terrible of major sins, according to Islam Web.

Both religions definitely do not condone the abuse of drugs including codeine.