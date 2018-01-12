Home > Communities > Religion >

Pope Francis offers valuable career and life advice

Pope Francis Catholic leader offers best career advice you have ever heard

The Catholic leader just reminded everyone that there is more to life than our careers.

All hail Pope Francis, who just offered the best career advice you have ever heard.

Speaking at the Epiphany mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, Vanguard reports that the Roman Catholic leader advised Christians not to be content with “health, a little money and a bit of entertainment.”

According to the Pope, “Jesus allows himself to be found by those who seek him, but to find him, we need to get up and go — not sit around, but take risks; not stand still, but set out.”

Pope Francis offers valuable career/life advice at Epiphany Mass in St. Peter's Basilica on January 6, 2018

Interestingly, TIME reports that he also advised people not to make their carers the basis for their entire life, TIME reports.

According to the Pontiff, having a career does not mean you make it your everything because it won’t ensure peace and joy.

Referring to the Epiphany, done in remembrance of the three wise men who visited baby Jesus, Pope Francis asked, “what star we have chosen to follow in our lives?

“I wonder if we still know how to look up at the sky. Do we know how to dream, to long for God, to expect the newness He brings, or do we let ourselves be swept along by life, like dry branches in the wind?”

He added: “Some stars may be bright, but do not point the way. So it is with success, money, career, honors, and pleasures when these become our lives.

“The Lord’s star, however, may not always overwhelm by its brightness, but it is always there: it takes you by the hand in life and accompanies you.”

Pope Francis speaking at the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord

Pope Francis went on to further discuss the importance of following Jesus Christ and not the world.

In order to do this, he said, it requires freeing oneself “from useless burdens and unnecessary extras that only prove a hindrance, and accept unforeseen obstacles along the map of life.”

Resist these “inclinations toward arrogance, the thirst for power and for riches”, he warned.

More advice from Pope Francis

The next day, World Religion News reports that the Catholic leader offered some more advice.

This time it was about breastfeeding. While continuing the papal tradition of marking Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, Pope Francis encouraged mothers to breast feed their babies during the service which lasted for two hours.

Pope Francis offers advice as he baptises babies

During the annual baptism ceremony in the Sistine Chapel, he baptized 34 babies, 18 girls, and 16 boys.

As he did this, he gave a brief, “off the cuff” homily in Italian. The Pope urged parents to teach their children the Catholic faith through “the language of love.”

He added: “Babies have their own dialect. If one starts to cry the others will follow, like in an orchestra.”

If the babies were “starting a concert” of crying because they were hungry, mothers should “go ahead and feed them,” as this too is a “language of love.”

 

Vatican News reports that the Pope “appeared to enjoy every minute” of the baptism ceremony.

