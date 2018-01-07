3 lessons you can adopt from Abraham’s faith walk with God

news

Faith is something the Bible talks about a lot.

We are told that we need it in order to do anything because as Jesus said, “According to your faith let it be done to you” (Matthew 9:29).

The reality is that there are times and stages of our Christian journey when we lack faith . In those moments, Abraham's story comes in handy.

Looking at his story, you can see that the title — ‘the father of faith’ is well deserved. He believed and had faith in God without a church, a preacher, bible or anything.

Using just his faith, he did so many remarkable things like packing up and moving from one place to another, having a child when it was biologically impossible.

These are some of the things that make him the perfect person to learn from. Here are 3 important lessons you can adopt from Abraham’s walk with God.

Total obedience to God

One of the biggest lessons from Abraham’s faith is how he always obeyed God no matter how demanding the situation was. He was asked to sacrifice his son, he obeyed , he was asked to pack up and leave, he obeyed.

Abraham obeyed because he clearly trusted God’s plan, even when he did not particularly like it. As Christians, we need to learn to have the same unquestionable faith in our God, being confident in His ability to provide all that we need. (See Genesis 22:12–14)

Believe before seeing

Hebrews 11:8 says, “By faith, Abraham obeyed when he was called to go out to the place which he would receive as an inheritance. And he went out, not knowing where he was going.”

Imagine if this was you, would you leave a familiar place to a completely strange land? The truth is that most of us would not. We fight and the question before maybe eventually giving in.

Abraham understood that having faith means believing way before you see it. By faith, he received God’s promises to Him way before he thought of even seeing it. (See Hebrews 11:13)

We must learn to embody this trait in order to strengthen our faith and walk with God.

No true Christianity without faith

From Abraham’s life, we can tell that he understood that it is really impossible to please God without faith. ( See Hebrews 11:6)

Like him, we must learn to trust and obey God without questions .

These three lessons show Abraham is one of the right persons to look up to when it comes to being a real follower of God. (See James 2:23.)