Deeper Life founder, Pastor William Kumuyi has come out to say that he will be removing some of his doctrines.

Of course, Daddy Freeze was quick to point out a second 'confession' from a highly respected and renowned pastor in less than 24 hours.

The controversial OAP shared a post on Instagram showing Pastor Kumuyi's sermon on YouTube. The video was however uploaded to YouTube in 2015.

"Before I leave, I mean before I go, I'm going to remove everything that I set up, that I thought would help Deeper Life and make us holy, and make us sanctified, make us deep, make us deeper. And if I see it is not making us deeper and shallow, before I leave I will uproot all of them and will send to you a pure church before I leave" said Pastor William Kumuyi.

Daddy Freeze and the revolution that is Free Nation

Daddy freeze has quickly made a name for himself by creating a niche that tackles age-old Christian religious doctrines.

Being an OAP for popular radio station, Cool FM, gave him the platform he needed to lend his voice to every controversy that popped up among Nigerians.

However, he finally got our attention when he broached topics that were discussed in hushed tones or not at all in Nigerian Christian homes.

Earlier today, we reported that Daddy Freeze shared Benny Hinn post in which he admits to the fact that he may have overworked the prosperity teachings than was needed.

The controversial faith-healing televangelist said this in a shocking confession on Wednesday, February 21, in the wake of the death of renowned evangelist Billy Graham.

Daddy freeze was quick to share a post on Hinn's admission, saying that "the thieves have started confessing," captioning the post: "The thieves have started confessing."

Daddy Freeze has also revealed via another Instagram post that when creating the branding for his drive, Free Nation, it was "ministered to me to make it about Christ, NOT about me."

Daddy Freeze and tithing

Daddy Freeze’s anti-tithing protest gained a lot of attention this year. Apart from the attention, it also resulted in amazing things.

The Cool FM OAP really started his religious campaign and #freeTheSheeple movement sometime in 2016 .

Since then, it has led to the some pretty awesome incidents.

In one of his Youtube videos, the Cool FM on-air personality and religious activist insists that God does not need our money.

He urged Christians to ask before doing paying tithe, offerings and anything in general.

Referring to instances of Pastors lying and taking advantage, Daddy Freeze also advised people to first understand everything before acting.

He says doing this will help to avoid confusion.