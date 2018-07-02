Daddy Freeze was quick to point out a second 'confession' from a highly respected and renowned pastor in less than 24 hours.
The controversial OAP shared a post on Instagram showing Pastor Kumuyi's sermon on YouTube. The video was however uploaded to YouTube in 2015.
"Before I leave, I mean before I go, I'm going to remove everything that I set up, that I thought would help Deeper Life and make us holy, and make us sanctified, make us deep, make us deeper. And if I see it is not making us deeper and shallow, before I leave I will uproot all of them and will send to you a pure church before I leave" said Pastor William Kumuyi.
Daddy freeze has quickly made a name for himself by creating a niche that tackles age-old Christian religious doctrines.
Being an OAP for popular radio station, Cool FM, gave him the platform he needed to lend his voice to every controversy that popped up among Nigerians.
However, he finally got our attention when he broached topics that were discussed in hushed tones or not at all in Nigerian Christian homes.
Earlier today, we reported that Daddy Freeze shared Benny Hinn post in which he admits to the fact that he may have overworked the prosperity teachings than was needed.
The controversial faith-healing televangelist said this in a shocking confession on Wednesday, February 21, in the wake of the death of renowned evangelist Billy Graham.
Daddy freeze was quick to share a post on Hinn's admission, saying that "the thieves have started confessing," captioning the post: "The thieves have started confessing."
The thieves have started confessing.. - In the wake of the death of renowned evangelist Billy Graham, controversial faith-healing televangelist Benny Hinn, who has often been criticized for his endorsement of the prosperity gospel, said in a stunning confession Wednesday that sometimes he has taken the erroneous gospel too far. "We get attacked for preaching prosperity, well it's in the Bible, but I think some have gone to the extreme with it sadly, and it's not God's word what is taught and I think I'm as guilty as others. Sometimes you go a little farther than you really need to go and then God brings you back to normality and reality," Hinn, 65, said as he reflected on Graham's death with a ministry colleague in a Facebook Live broadcast. He admitted that as he has grown older and come to understand the Bible more, he now realizes that some of the things he learned from preachers when he was growing up aren't biblical and the popular interpretation of the prosperity gospel #emo#4oCU## the teaching that believers have a right to the blessings of health and wealth and that they can obtain these blessings through positive confessions of faith and the "sowing of seeds" through the faithful payments of tithes and offerings #emo#4oCU## is one of those things. "The more you know the Bible the more you become biblically based and more balanced in your opinions and your thoughts because we are influenced. When I was younger I was influenced by the preachers who taught whatever they taught. But as I've lived longer I'm thinking wait a minute, you know this doesn't fit totally with the Bible and it doesn't fit with the reality. So what is prosperity? No lack. I've said this before," Hinn said. He then elaborated on how he believes "no lack" should be interpreted. "Did Elijah the prophet have a car? No. He had no lack ... Did Jesus drive a car or live in a mansion? No. He had no lack. How about the apostles? None lacked among them," Hinn said. "Today, the idea is abundance and palatial homes and cars and bank accounts. The focus is wrong ... It's so wrong." He said even though he has been accused of living lavishly and flying private jets in the past ,that is not how he currently lives.
Daddy Freeze has also revealed via another Instagram post that when creating the branding for his drive, Free Nation, it was "ministered to me to make it about Christ, NOT about me."
When creating the #emo#4oCY##branding#emo#4oCZ## for the #FreeNation, It was ministered to me to make it about Christ, NOT about me. That#emo#4oCZ##s why it#emo#4oCZ##s The Free Nation in Christ, NOT DADDY FREEZE MINISTRIES or DADDY FREEZE EVANGELICAL ASSOCIATION. I might be the teacher here, but I#emo#4oCZ##m not the source tank, I#emo#4oCZ##m just a tap through which nourishment from the tank above, flows. - Yesterday, Benny Hinn admitted that he learnt in error and has been teaching in error. They used the name of Jesus to sell their personal brands, pure and simple.... it was never about Christ, it was about THEM! And the ones we have here in Nigeria were also schooled in error creating brands for themselves, not FOR JESUS! - His true word was pushed into the background, while their brand ideologies were at the fore front. - This same Benny was in Nigeria a few weeks ago, in a much publicized crusade, to sell his brand and make some Naira. I thank God that Billy#emo#4oCZ##s death woke his conscience up from hibernation and prompted him to issue a confession of sorts. . Ok, as children of God we accept his #emo#4oCY##confession#emo#4oCZ## and pray for his forgiveness. But what about Billy, who led a huge number of his followers, with false preachings based on twisted doctrines, many of whom have passed on, while still deluded about what Christianity truly is. - At this point, the idea of the Catholic #emo#4oCY##purgatory#emo#4oCZ## might offer Billy some hope, otherwise we know the consequences of lying in Gods name to fleece his sheep with hypocritical teachings... - Benny has seemingly confessed, but what about restitution and restoration? Those lied to don#emo#4oCZ##t deserve their money back? - Also, our own false leaders; the screeching bald headed fowl, the wand swinging #emo#4oCY##focus on the rod#emo#4oCZ## camper, the Gucci drenched robust responder, the galaxy tither, the otobolizer, The arrester and locker up of women, the Jerry curled one.... when are they going to confess? Or are they still going to heartlessly continue in their journeys to damnation leading God#emo#4oCZ##s ignorant sheep there in their current state of subtle incapacitation? ~FRZ - #FreeTheSheeple - Matthew 23 [33] Snakes! Sons of vipers! How will you escape the judgment of hell?
Daddy Freeze’s anti-tithing protest gained a lot of attention this year. Apart from the attention, it also resulted in amazing things.
The Cool FM OAP really started his religious campaign and #freeTheSheeple movement sometime in 2016.
Since then, it has led to the some pretty awesome incidents.
In one of his Youtube videos, the Cool FM on-air personality and religious activist insists that God does not need our money.
He urged Christians to ask before doing paying tithe, offerings and anything in general.
Referring to instances of Pastors lying and taking advantage, Daddy Freeze also advised people to first understand everything before acting.
He says doing this will help to avoid confusion.