Opinion Poll: Is Satan really attacking young people?

Is Satan really attacking young people?

Katy Perry’s mother, Mary Hudson, believes this is the case. Christian Today reports that she talks about what it takes to raise kids in spite of Satan’s attacks in her parenting book called “Joyful Parent = Happy Home.”

In the book, she writes, “Satan’s visual attack on our youth is relentless,” citing pop culture as one of the Devil’s tools. According to her, pop culture are a "cultural Armageddon’ facing today’s teenagers before adding that 'Satan’s visual attack on our youth is relentless."

Perry’s mom reveals details about raising her three children — Angela, Katy, and David.

“I know how difficult it can be to watch your children do things ‘their way’ especially when it looks like it is totally the opposite of God’s way. You want to shout, ‘Stop!’ because you clearly see the danger ahead,” she says.

She also talks about her life, prior to becoming a born0again Christian and marrying Katy's father Maurice, who is a pastor.

Is Satan even real?

This is not the first time the Devil’s tactics has been discussed. In April 2018, Pope Francis warned people not to underestimate Satan because he is not a myth .

his newly released apostolic exhortation called “Gaudete et Exsultate” (Rejoice and Be Glad), which is a formal counsel to Catholics, Pope Francis noted that there is “a constant struggle against the devil, the prince of evil.”

He is quick to inform the readers that he is not speaking figuratively adding, “We should not think of the devil as a myth, a representation, a symbol, a figure of speech or an idea. This mistake would lead us to let down our guard, to grow careless and end up more vulnerable.”