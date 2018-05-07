Home > Communities > Religion >

Opinion Poll: Is Satan really attacking young people?

Opinion Poll Is Satan really attacking young people?

Katy Perry’s mother says the attack is relentless. Do you agree?

  • Published:
Opinion Poll: Is Satan really attacking young people? play

Pope Francis wants Christians to know that Satan is not a myth

(newshub)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Is Satan really attacking young people?

Katy Perry’s mother, Mary Hudson, believes this is the case. Christian Today reports that she talks about what it takes to raise kids in spite of Satan’s attacks in her parenting book called “Joyful Parent = Happy Home.”

In the book, she writes, “Satan’s visual attack on our youth is relentless,” citing pop culture as one of the Devil’s tools. According to her,  pop culture are a  "cultural Armageddon’ facing today’s teenagers before adding that 'Satan’s visual attack on our youth is relentless."

Katy Perry and her parents play

Katy Perry and her parents

(dailymail)

 

Perry’s mom reveals details about raising her three children — Angela, Katy, and David.

I know how difficult it can be to watch your children do things ‘their way’ especially when it looks like it is totally the opposite of God’s way. You want to shout, ‘Stop!’ because you clearly see the danger ahead,” she says.

She also talks about her life, prior to becoming a born0again Christian and marrying Katy's father Maurice, who is  a pastor.

ALSO READ: Are demons making Christians watch porn?

Is Satan even real?

This is not the first time the Devil’s tactics has been discussed. In April 2018, Pope Francis warned people not to underestimate Satan because he is not a myth.

his newly released apostolic exhortation called “Gaudete et Exsultate” (Rejoice and Be Glad), which is a formal counsel to Catholics, Pope Francis noted that there is “a constant struggle against the devil, the prince of evil.”

5 times Pope Francis caused controversies with his comments play Pope Francis says Satan is real (clericalwhispers)

 

He is quick to inform the readers that he is not speaking figuratively adding, “We should not think of the devil as a myth, a representation, a symbol, a figure of speech or an idea. This mistake would lead us to let down our guard, to grow careless and end up more vulnerable.”

The holy father also shared a plan for fighting the devil.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Daddy Freeze OAP reacts to powerful resurrection miracle in Pastor...bullet
2 Bishop Oyedepo After Living Faith founder, another preacher ‘raises...bullet
3 Healing 10 great Bible verses to read when you need divine helpbullet

Related Articles

Satan 7 ways to fight and defeat the devil, according to Pope Francis
Pope Francis ‘Satan is not a myth, he is very real’ — Holy Father tells Christians
Pope Francis 5 times Holy Father caused major controversies with his comments
Exorcism See new way Catholic priests are casting out demons
Spirituality, Sex Are demons making Christians watch porn?
For Christians 7 Bible verses to read when you are backsliding
Pulse List 5 things you need to know about Hell
Codeine What Bible and Quran say about drug abuse

Religion

Daddy Freeze attacks Pastor Adeboye, Ayo Oritsejafor on tithe
Daddy Freeze OAP tackles Pastor Adeboye, Ayo Oritsejafor & Apostle Suleman’s latest tithing statements
Pastor says members without PVCs are banned from his church
In Delta Pastor says members without PVCs “would not be allowed to worship” in his church
Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor says penalty for not tithing is death
Tithing Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor says penalty for not paying your tithe is death
3 Catholic saints who dealt with depression and how they coped
Depression 3 Roman Catholic saints who dealt with mental health disorder