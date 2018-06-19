Ghanaian minster says evangelism on public buses is a crime

news

Minster says preaching on commercial buses is now a punishable offence in Ghana.

Reportedly, the Deputy Minister of Transport, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, issued this statement after a ghastly accident on the Accra-Kumasi Highway on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.

The horrifying incident, which occurred early, around 1 AM, involved two huge buses. At least ten people were killed, while others were sustained injuries.

Later that day, Mr. Titus-Glover issued the new order to evangelists during a radio interview.

Speaking on Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra100.5FM, the minister said: "At every opportunity, we need to talk against indiscipline on our roads as part of the fight against accidents.

"One of the things I have noticed in recent times which I have communicated to the driver unions is the trend where some pastors preach in buses.

"I am not against preaching, religion is very good and I am a Christian, but when the driver is driving and a pastor is preaching, it has the propensity of dividing his attention, some of the drivers are passionate about religion, and, so, when they get soaked too much into what the preacher is saying at that moment, his attention will be divided.

"I have told the driver unions that they must not allow anybody to sell medicines or preach in the buses. Road safety is a shared responsibility."

Mr. Titus-Glover also warned the drivers to stop speeding and wrong overtaking, encouraging them instead to work together to reduce the accidents.

Evangelism in other countries

Ghana is not the country that does not particularly care for evangelism on public buses.

BBC reports that Jamaica, a predominantly Christian country, has also banned preachers from evangelising to fellow passengers.

In 2012, Hardley Lewin, managing director of the Jamaica Transit Company Limited told The Gleaner newspaper that the ban is in the interest of the passengers.

"I am all for evangelising, but they cannot use the bus as their platform," he said. "I think this is what makes the bus an attractive mobile church. I suppose you cannot just get off because you have spent your money."

Meanwhile, in places like Bolivia, a country in South America, preaching the gospel is the fastest way for Christians to get a prison sentence.