Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Religion >

Ghanaian minster says evangelism on public buses is a crime

Evangelism Minster says preaching on commercial buses is a punishable offence

After a ghastly crash, which killed at least ten people, evangelists in Ghana have been warned to stop preaching on commercial buses.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Minster says preaching on commercial buses is now a punishable offence in Ghana.

Reportedly, the Deputy Minister of Transport, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, issued this statement after a ghastly accident on the Accra-Kumasi Highway on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.

The horrifying incident, which occurred early, around 1 AM, involved two huge buses. At least ten people were killed, while others were sustained injuries.

The survivors of the accident were rescued by the first responders from the Ghana Police Service, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), and Ghana National Fire Service who rushed the injured to the Suhum Government Hospital for treatment and took the dead  to the morgue. play

The survivors of the accident were rescued by the first responders from the Ghana Police Service, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), and Ghana National Fire Service who rushed the injured to the Suhum Government Hospital for treatment and took the dead  to the morgue.

(classfmonline)

 

Later that day, Mr. Titus-Glover issued the new order to evangelists during a radio interview.

Speaking on Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra100.5FM, the minister said: "At every opportunity, we need to talk against indiscipline on our roads as part of the fight against accidents.

"One of the things I have noticed in recent times which I have communicated to the driver unions is the trend where some pastors preach in buses.

"I am not against preaching, religion is very good and I am a Christian, but when the driver is driving and a pastor is preaching, it has the propensity of dividing his attention, some of the drivers are passionate about religion, and, so, when they get soaked too much into what the preacher is saying at that moment, his attention will be divided.

"I have told the driver unions that they must not allow anybody to sell medicines or preach in the buses. Road safety is a shared responsibility."

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, Deputy Minister of Transport, bans evangelism on public buses play

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, Deputy Minister of Transport, bans evangelism on public buses

(classfmonline)

 

Mr. Titus-Glover also warned the drivers to stop speeding and wrong overtaking, encouraging them instead to work together to reduce the accidents.

Evangelism in other countries

Ghana is not the country that does not particularly care for evangelism on public buses.

BBC reports that Jamaica, a predominantly Christian country, has also banned preachers from evangelising to fellow passengers.

In 2012, Hardley Lewin, managing director of the Jamaica Transit Company Limited told The Gleaner newspaper that the ban is in the interest of the passengers.

"I am all for evangelising, but they cannot use the bus as their platform," he said. "I think this is what makes the bus an attractive mobile church. I suppose you cannot just get off because you have spent your money."

Ghanaian minster says evangelism on public buses is a crime play

Preacher shares the gospel on a commercial bus

(dailypost)

 

Meanwhile, in places like Bolivia, a country in South America, preaching the gospel is the fastest way for Christians to get a prison sentence.

Church leaders report that a new law has been passed and it states that anyone caught telling others about their faith could face five to 12 years in prison.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 5 Christian footballers who are very open about their faithbullet
2 Tough Life 7 Bible verses to help you fight your worriesbullet
3 Pornography 15 Bible verses to help you overcome this addictionbullet

Religion

Pastor Adeboye: RCCG urges Nigerians to vote in 2019 elections
Pastor Adeboye RCCG urges Nigerians to vote in 2019 elections
What to Read: Top 15 Psalms to hold on this week
What to Read Top 15 Psalms to hold on this week
It is a farewell to Ramadan, not to good deeds.
Post-Ramadan Now that the holy month has ended, what next?
Eid al-Fitr 2018: 7 Quran quotes to mark the end of Ramadan
Eid al-Fitr 2018 7 Quran quotes to mark the end of Ramadan