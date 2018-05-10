Home > Communities > Religion >

Pastor goes to jail for 4 yrs after evangelising with Muslim

In Indonesia Court sends Pastor to jail for 4 years for sharing gospel with Muslim taxi driver

He was also ordered to pay a fine equivalent to $3,565, which is about N1.2M.

  Published:
Rev Abraham Ben Moses has been sentenced to four years in prison for trying to convert a Muslim taxi driver to Christianity

(YouTube/Voice of the Martyrs)
Rev. Abraham Ben Moses, 53, is facing four years in jail for sharing the gospel with a Muslim taxi driver known only as Supri.

Tangerang District Court in Banten found him guilty of religious defamation and also ordered him to pay a fine equivalent to $3,565, which is N1.2M or risk spending one more month in prison, The Jakarta Post reports.

"We sentenced the defendant to four years in prison and ordered him to remain in custody," presiding judge Muhammad Damis said.

The Muslim-turned-pastor, who was formerly as Saifuddin Ibrahim, was convicted under Electronic and Information Transactions Law №11/2008 for spreading information to incite hatred against religion.

Abraham's legal team plans to file for an appeal because "The sentence is too heavy for the defendant," said one of Abraham's lawyers, Maxie Ellia.

The video below shows the pastor's reaction to his sentence. Through his translator, the pastor says the "strength that I get is from Jesus who strengthens me He is a very good friend. He never leaves us. His promise is 'Yes' and 'Amen.' He will take care of you and your whole family."

ALSO READ: Christians face 12-year prison sentence for preaching gospel in Bolivia

How evangelism put the pastor in trouble

Rev. Abraham was arrested on December 5, 2017, after a video of him sharing his faith with a Muslim taxi driver circulated the internet.

Reportedly, he asks the driver to accept Jesus after preaching about marriage in the video. A blasphemy complaint was filed against him by Muhammadiyah, one of Indonesia's largest Islamic organizations because of the video.

The pastor was later arrested by the Police who confiscated a white iPhone 6 Plus as evidence.

