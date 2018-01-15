First Fruit: American pastors weigh in on controversial debate

news

President Donald Trump’s spiritual advisor and pastor, Paula White, has weighed in on the first fruit offering.

Recently, she urged her followers to send their January month’s salary as a “first fruits” offering.

She made this plea on YouTube and on her website writing, “The reason is God lays claim to all firsts. So when you keep for yourself something that belongs to God you are desecrating what is to be consecrated to God.”

According to White, these “firsts supernaturally unlocks amazing opportunity, blessing, favor and divine order for your life.”

In her words, “When you honor this principle it provides the foundation and structure for God’s blessings and promises in your life, it unlocks deep dimensions of spiritual truths that literally transform your life!

“When you apply this everything comes in divine alignment for His plan and promises for you. When you don’t honor it, whether through ignorance or direct disobedience there are consequences.”

White also revealed that she also contributes her own pay of one month every calendar year to God as “seed.”

She encouraged others to follow her example.

Reactions to Paul White’s first fruit request

Pulse Religion reached out to a foreign pastor to weigh in on this controversial practice.

When asked for his opinion on Christians giving their January salaries as first fruit, the pastor who goes by Josiah on Twitter said he has never heard of this kind of giving.

His reply:

ALSO READ: What does the Bible really say about first fruits?

Another Twitter user reacted to White’s request. She said:

Meanwhile, Daddy Freeze recently spoke on this concept. He addressed the matter in a recent Youtube video where he said that this doctrine is not just foolish but sinful too.

The OAP warned Nigerian Christians to stop believing the lie that they need to take their January salary to the church.