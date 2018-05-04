Domestic Violence: What Bible says about physical abuse

news

Society has had a lot of things to say about domestic violence and different kinds of abuse. Today, Pulse Religion takes a look at what the Bible says about this troubling issue.

Here are some Bible verses on emotionally, verbally and physically abusive relationships .

Psalm 11:5 says, “The Lord tests the righteous, but his soul hates the wicked and the one who loves violence.”

Proverbs 3:31 says, “Do not envy a man of violence and do not choose any of his ways.”

Proverbs 21:9 says, “It is better to live in a corner of the housetop than in a house shared with a quarrelsome wife.”

Proverbs 18:21 says, “Death and life are in the power of the tongue, and those who love it will eat its fruits.”

Proverbs 22:24–25 says, “Make no friendship with a man given to anger, nor go with a wrathful man, lest you learn his ways and entangle yourself in a snare.”

ALSO READ: Is your partner emotionally abusive?

Luke 12:42–46 says, “And the Lord said, “Who then is the faithful and wise manager, whom his master will set over his household, to give them their portion of food at the proper time? Blessed is that servant whom his master will find so doing when he comes. Truly, I say to you, he will set him over all his possessions. But if that servant says to himself, ‘My master is delayed in coming,’ and begins to beat the male and female servants, and to eat and drink and get drunk, the master of that servant will come on a day when he does not expect him and at an hour he does not know and will cut him in pieces and put him with the unfaithful.”

1 Corinthians 13:1–13 says, “If I speak in the tongues of men and of angels, but have not love, I am a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal. And if I have prophetic powers, and understand all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have all faith, so as to remove mountains, but have not love, I am nothing. If I give away all I have, and if I deliver up my body to be burned, but have not love, I gain nothing. Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful.”

Colossians 3:19 says, “Husbands, love your wives, and do not be harsh with them.”

1 Peter 3:7 says, “Likewise, husbands, live with your wives in an understanding way, showing honor to the woman as the weaker vessel, since they are heirs with you of the grace of life, so that your prayers may not be hindered.”

2 Corinthians 13:11 says, “Finally, brothers, rejoice. Aim for restoration, comfort one another, agree with one another, live in peace; and the God of love and peace will be with you.”

1 John 4:8 adds, “Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love.”

What is the Bible really saying about abuse?

Based on the above scriptures, it is clear that God does not support abuse of any form.

So how should Christians deal with violent people? By protecting themselves (See Prov. 27:12; Prov. 11:9). The Bible strongly warns against responding with violence (See Eph. 4:26; Luke 6:45). Instead, we are advised to trust God because vengeance is His.

The Bible may not have said thou shall not beat your wife/husband but the fact that God is love is all the proof needed to know that there is no room for abuse of any kind in Him.