Bishop Oyedepo says 2018 will bring a new dawn for Nigeria

The 2018 prophecy is here from our beloved Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor D.K Olukoya, and Apostle Johnson Suleman.
According to the popular man of God, a lot of amazing and strange things will happen this year.
Bishop Oyedepo, whose church is popularly known as Winners Chapel, said: “Strange things will be the order of the day in the year 2018. There shall be a massive wealth transfer.
“Double restoration of all that we have lost. Instant release from all spells and generational curses. Instant judgment for all adversaries.
“All of your children shall be New Dawn children Your finances shall be New Dawn finances. Your spiritual life shall be New Dawn spiritual life."
“Everyone traveling to anywhere, everybody arrives safely. Throughout this New Dawn year beginning from now, no one shall be a victim of road accident.
“Every of your desire will be delivered without struggles. Everyone set for marriage, as the Lord liveth, whose I am and whom I serve, your year of settlement has come.
“Every one that returned any stolen item, your sins are forgiven. None of you shall carry a curse. As for the year 2018, it’s your year at last."
“It shall be your year of all-around rest — rest at home, rest at work, rest in your business, rest in your profession, rest in your career, rest in your health, rest in your spiritual life.
“The year 2018 shall be your most fruitful year till date. It shall be to you a year of all-round fruitfulness We have 98 percent growth in new birth in this Shiloh over last Shiloh. That’s a signal that the year 2018 shall be a super fruitful year for you.
“Go in peace; see you at Shiloh 2018 in your multiplied state. You shall be here in your multiplied state; you shall be here in your perfected state. There shall be no evil occurrence in your life.”
He shared this prophecy while delivering his New Year message titled, “Heralding the New Dawn of the Church.”
Like Bishop Oyedepo, the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire Ministry (MFM) has also revealed his prophecies for 2018, which he called ‘the year of extraordinary turnaround.’
Pastor Olukoya gave a lot of prophecies, adding that this year is anchored on Psalm 110 vs 1, Gal 6 vs 9 and Luke 10 vs 19.
They are:
1. This is a year where bondage will be repackaged and reloaded.
2. This is a year where the pestle will defeat the mortar
3. There will be terrible attacks on several marriages this year and the family that prays together, stays together.
4. There will be wild and merciless striking of infirmities this year.
5. Spiritual weakness will be a tragedy this year.
6. It’s a year where it either you fight or you perish.
7. It’s a year of deliverance from longtime bondage.
8. There will be a demonstration of Gods power this year.
9. God will kill rebellious leaders and kings
10. Many will overcome their generational bondages
11. It’s a tragic year for those with Absalom’s spirit
12. There shall be disgrace for the strong man of terror and fear this year.
13. Anger from Heaven will bring to an end shameless and perverse leaders and nations.
14. Many who live a holy life will be empowered to rewrite their family history
15. It’s a terrible year for Ahitophel and Gehazi ministers
16. Plenty of yokes of barrenness will be broken
17. Wasting powers planted in some young people will manifest
18. Rough year from modern-day Jonahs
19. It’s a year of the double left-leg, the animal will pursue the hunter.
20. It’s a year of the madness of the wind
21. A year of masquerading captivity
22. Regular practice of personal deliverance will yield benefits this year.
23. Laziness in prayer this year will cause havoc
24. There will be a stings from strange insects
25. Nations against God will face Judgement.
26. There will be an acidic rain of generational bondages
27. God will raise non-compromising agents of redemption and deliverance
28. Judgement on spirit of disloyalty this year
29. Terror will swallow terror and vomit poison
30. We need prayers against scientific witchcraft
31. It’s a rough year for alcoholics
32. Year of revolution, revelation, redemption, renewal, revival, restoration, righteousness, reorientation, refreshment and remembrance
33. Learn to cast your net on the right hand side
34. It a year of 1 Samuel 3 vs 11, where God said He will do a new thing that will makes ears tingle
35. A year of great fall for corruption
36. A year of divine sidedness positively and negatively
37. A year of strange changes physically and spiritually
38. A year where Global Economic downturn will be prevalent save for prayers
39. God will raise up radical prophetesses this year
40. There will be a rage of emptiers and wasters for the rebellious this year; youths should be careful
41. It’s a year of horrible disgrace for those who deal with hard drugs and live a care-free life
42. Those who bank with God shall reap great reward
43. Discernment is highly essential this year, personal development is necessary
44. There shall be political confusion and personalities against this nation shall destroy themselves.
The Senior Pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide (OFM) has not been left out of the 2018 revelations.
He has released 50 prophecies concerning the new year. They are:
1. Economy to get better in Nigeria in 2018
2. Year of serial bombings in Nigeria
3. Imo State Governor to make governorship a family affair
4. Donald Trumps health needs attention
5. A new strategy of killing perceived political enemies in Nigeria will arise
6. Wildfire outbreak in an American state
7. Manhunt for Ekiti state Governor by the Federal Government of Nigeria
8. Government of Nigeria to disobey court orders
9. God says ” Let Sambo Dasuki go”
10.President Buhari to be flown abroad on emergency
11. A former Nigerian military President laid to rest
12. Many bloggers to be arrested and jailed
13. Bola Tinubu to have public showdown with President Buhari
14. Robert Mugabe, former president of Zimbabwe, rest in peace
15. Political blackmail to be on the rise
16. I saw two great northern kings in open conflict
17. Church buildings collapse, tears, tears
18. EFCC boss to have major setback
19. Nollywood, new stars to take over
20. 2018 budget, Senate, and presidency lockjam
21. NAFDAC to pray against fire disaster
22. Senate President To Be harassed embarrassed. Many publications and threatened arrest.
23. DSS boss, to attend to his health
24. Fresh charges against Abubakar Atiku and friends to be embarrassed
25. I saw major bombings in Egypt
26. Attempt on the life of Chief Femi Fani Kayode’s wife
27. South African Jacob Zuma to be humiliated
28. Atiku’s men will betray him
29. U.K bombings, biggest in history
30. Channels TV in court crisis
31. America, Canada, Asia, to experience hurricanes.
32. Ibe Kachikwu to be removed and replaced
33. NTA to pray against losing a top boss
34. Shoprite Lagos to beef up securities, I see a major raid.
35. I see Fulani herdsmen entering Lagos and Rivers State massively
36. Oh America, I see war in 2018
37. Let’s pray against train accident. I saw a train going out of the rail
38. I saw the naira gaining relevance
39. I see a new political party that will divide APC and PDP
40. 2019, power will not move from the North
41. I see serious politics against Osibanjo
42. Nigeria pray against air crash
43. I saw a young Nigerian musician experiencing major media attack sponsored by a fellow musician of the same genre
44. Kardashian family, topsy-they in 2018
45. I see some Nollywood stars permanently leaving Nigeria for better opportunities
46. 2018, the year of the Army. So much military presence and control
47. Good luck Jonathan should pray not to be bereaved
48. Nnamdi Kanu to be embarrassed both locally and internationally
49. God will give people good health and there will be cure for incurable diseases
50. I see a group rising in the North and asking for their own nation.