Bishop Oyedepo says 2018 will bring a new dawn for Nigeria

Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church, has prophesied about the massive transfer of wealth in 2018.

According to the popular man of God, a lot of amazing and strange things will happen this year .

Bishop Oyedepo, whose church is popularly known as Winners Chapel, said: “Strange things will be the order of the day in the year 2018. There shall be a massive wealth transfer.

“Double restoration of all that we have lost. Instant release from all spells and generational curses. Instant judgment for all adversaries.

“All of your children shall be New Dawn children Your finances shall be New Dawn finances. Your spiritual life shall be New Dawn spiritual life."

“Everyone traveling to anywhere, everybody arrives safely. Throughout this New Dawn year beginning from now, no one shall be a victim of road accident.

“Every of your desire will be delivered without struggles. Everyone set for marriage, as the Lord liveth, whose I am and whom I serve, your year of settlement has come.

“Every one that returned any stolen item, your sins are forgiven. None of you shall carry a curse. As for the year 2018, it’s your year at last."

“It shall be your year of all-around rest — rest at home, rest at work, rest in your business, rest in your profession, rest in your career, rest in your health, rest in your spiritual life.

“The year 2018 shall be your most fruitful year till date. It shall be to you a year of all-round fruitfulness We have 98 percent growth in new birth in this Shiloh over last Shiloh. That’s a signal that the year 2018 shall be a super fruitful year for you.

“Go in peace; see you at Shiloh 2018 in your multiplied state. You shall be here in your multiplied state; you shall be here in your perfected state. There shall be no evil occurrence in your life.”

He shared this prophecy while delivering his New Year message titled, “Heralding the New Dawn of the Church.”

ALSO READ: What our favorite pastors and prophets say about 2018

Pastor D.K Olukoya

Like Bishop Oyedepo, the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire Ministry (MFM) has also revealed his prophecies for 2018, which he called ‘the year of extraordinary turnaround.’

Pastor Olukoya gave a lot of prophecies, adding that this year is anchored on Psalm 110 vs 1, Gal 6 vs 9 and Luke 10 vs 19.

They are:

1. This is a year where bondage will be repackaged and reloaded.

2. This is a year where the pestle will defeat the mortar

3. There will be terrible attacks on several marriages this year and the family that prays together, stays together.

4. There will be wild and merciless striking of infirmities this year.

5. Spiritual weakness will be a tragedy this year.

6. It’s a year where it either you fight or you perish.

7. It’s a year of deliverance from longtime bondage.

8. There will be a demonstration of Gods power this year.

9. God will kill rebellious leaders and kings

10. Many will overcome their generational bondages

11. It’s a tragic year for those with Absalom’s spirit

12. There shall be disgrace for the strong man of terror and fear this year.

13. Anger from Heaven will bring to an end shameless and perverse leaders and nations.

14. Many who live a holy life will be empowered to rewrite their family history

15. It’s a terrible year for Ahitophel and Gehazi ministers

16. Plenty of yokes of barrenness will be broken

17. Wasting powers planted in some young people will manifest

18. Rough year from modern-day Jonahs

19. It’s a year of the double left-leg, the animal will pursue the hunter.

20. It’s a year of the madness of the wind

21. A year of masquerading captivity

22. Regular practice of personal deliverance will yield benefits this year.

23. Laziness in prayer this year will cause havoc

24. There will be a stings from strange insects

25. Nations against God will face Judgement.

26. There will be an acidic rain of generational bondages

27. God will raise non-compromising agents of redemption and deliverance

28. Judgement on spirit of disloyalty this year

29. Terror will swallow terror and vomit poison

30. We need prayers against scientific witchcraft

31. It’s a rough year for alcoholics

32. Year of revolution, revelation, redemption, renewal, revival, restoration, righteousness, reorientation, refreshment and remembrance

33. Learn to cast your net on the right hand side

34. It a year of 1 Samuel 3 vs 11, where God said He will do a new thing that will makes ears tingle

35. A year of great fall for corruption

36. A year of divine sidedness positively and negatively

37. A year of strange changes physically and spiritually

38. A year where Global Economic downturn will be prevalent save for prayers

39. God will raise up radical prophetesses this year

40. There will be a rage of emptiers and wasters for the rebellious this year; youths should be careful

41. It’s a year of horrible disgrace for those who deal with hard drugs and live a care-free life

42. Those who bank with God shall reap great reward

43. Discernment is highly essential this year, personal development is necessary

44. There shall be political confusion and personalities against this nation shall destroy themselves.

Apostle Johnson Suleman

The Senior Pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide (OFM) has not been left out of the 2018 revelations.

He has released 50 prophecies concerning the new year. They are:

1. Economy to get better in Nigeria in 2018

2. Year of serial bombings in Nigeria

3. Imo State Governor to make governorship a family affair

4. Donald Trumps health needs attention

5. A new strategy of killing perceived political enemies in Nigeria will arise

6. Wildfire outbreak in an American state

7. Manhunt for Ekiti state Governor by the Federal Government of Nigeria

8. Government of Nigeria to disobey court orders

9. God says ” Let Sambo Dasuki go”

10.President Buhari to be flown abroad on emergency

11. A former Nigerian military President laid to rest

12. Many bloggers to be arrested and jailed

13. Bola Tinubu to have public showdown with President Buhari

14. Robert Mugabe, former president of Zimbabwe, rest in peace

15. Political blackmail to be on the rise

16. I saw two great northern kings in open conflict

17. Church buildings collapse, tears, tears

18. EFCC boss to have major setback

19. Nollywood, new stars to take over

20. 2018 budget, Senate, and presidency lockjam

21. NAFDAC to pray against fire disaster

22. Senate President To Be harassed embarrassed. Many publications and threatened arrest.

23. DSS boss, to attend to his health

24. Fresh charges against Abubakar Atiku and friends to be embarrassed

25. I saw major bombings in Egypt

26. Attempt on the life of Chief Femi Fani Kayode’s wife

27. South African Jacob Zuma to be humiliated

28. Atiku’s men will betray him

29. U.K bombings, biggest in history

30. Channels TV in court crisis

31. America, Canada, Asia, to experience hurricanes.

32. Ibe Kachikwu to be removed and replaced

33. NTA to pray against losing a top boss

34. Shoprite Lagos to beef up securities, I see a major raid.

35. I see Fulani herdsmen entering Lagos and Rivers State massively

36. Oh America, I see war in 2018

37. Let’s pray against train accident. I saw a train going out of the rail

38. I saw the naira gaining relevance

39. I see a new political party that will divide APC and PDP

40. 2019, power will not move from the North

41. I see serious politics against Osibanjo

42. Nigeria pray against air crash

43. I saw a young Nigerian musician experiencing major media attack sponsored by a fellow musician of the same genre

44. Kardashian family, topsy-they in 2018

45. I see some Nollywood stars permanently leaving Nigeria for better opportunities

46. 2018, the year of the Army. So much military presence and control

47. Good luck Jonathan should pray not to be bereaved

48. Nnamdi Kanu to be embarrassed both locally and internationally

49. God will give people good health and there will be cure for incurable diseases

50. I see a group rising in the North and asking for their own nation.