Home > Communities > Religion >

Billy Graham grandson to preach like Jesus is coming back soon

Billy Graham ‘I will preach as if Christ is coming back in our lifetime’ — late evangelist’s grandson

Find out how William Graham is planning to continue his famous grandfather’s ministry.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Billy Graham grandson to preach like Jesus is coming back soon play

Billy Graham's grandson promises to continue his grandfather's ministry

(christianheadlines)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Late Billy Graham’s grandson promises to preach as if Jesus Christ is coming back in our lifetime.

William Graham, who is the oldest son of Franklin Graham, made this vow following the death of the famous American evangelist on February  21, 2018.

The Christian Post reports that he plans to continue the famous evangelist’s ministry by sharing the Gospel with millions, adding that his grandfather’s ministry will continue to “be on the forefront of leading people to Christ.”

Billy Graham play

Billy Graham

(twitter/armembusa)

 

He said, “You talk about changing landscapes,” adding that his grandfather “just preached God’s Word. That’s the best way to do it — just open God’s Word and preach to people. When you get up there and preach God’s Word, God’s Word does the rest."

Noting that  people are “still looking for the same things in life,” William said, “The Gospel transcends culture, transcends language, transcends politics.”

ALSO READ: Here is how famous American evangelist Bill Graham died

How William Graham plans to continue his famous grandfather’s ministry

In his words, “He didn’t hold anything back. I’ve always been bold, I think, but when you study my granddaddy, he took it to a whole new level. We need to preach as if Christ is coming back in our lifetime. It could be any minute. Are you ready?”

William maintains he is not trying to be his father but he just wants to have “the sense of urgency and the sense of boldnesshis grandfather was known for.

Young Billy Graham preaches in 1949 play

Young Billy Graham preaches in 1949

(Loomis Dean via Getty Images)

 

Coincidentally, the role of the late Graham is being played by his grandson in the upcoming film “Unbroken: Path to Redemption,” which deals with the evangelist and the life of a Second Lieutenant in the Army Air Forces named Louis “Louie” Zamperini.

“Like my father and grandfather before me, I’m blessed to have been able to answer a call to evangelism. But knowing how God used Billy Graham in Louie Zamperini’s life, I couldn’t pass the opportunity to portray him in this inspiring story,” he said earlier this year, according to CBN.

Billy Graham's grandson, Will, has held evangelistic outreaches on six continents around the world play

Billy Graham's grandson, Will, has held evangelistic outreaches on six continents around the world

(BILLY GRAHAM EVANGELISTIC ASSOCIATION)

The movie comes out on October 5, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Guru Maharaj Ji All you need to know about “Black Jesus”bullet
2 Pastor Kumuyi See beautiful photos of Deeper Life’s multi-billion...bullet
3 Healing 10 great Bible verses to read when you need divine helpbullet

Related Articles

Billy Graham Here is how famous evangelist died
Billy Graham 3 important qualities all Christians can pick from US evangelist
End Times ‘Death of Billy Graham will usher in last days’  - prophecy
End Times Get ready guys, Jesus Christ is coming back on April 23rd!
New Year How to be closer to God in 2018
End Times What will Jesus Christ look like when He returns?
Shocker GQ calls Bible a 'foolish, irrelevant book' not worth reading

Religion

Pope Francis says Heaven is definitely not boring
Pope Francis ‘No, Heaven is definitely not boring’ — Holy Father explains
T.B Joshua predicted North & South Korea’s agreement 4 yrs ago
Prophet T.B Joshua ‘I predicted North and South Korea’s historic peace agreement 4 years ago’ — SCOAN founder
Handle stressful moment with these 5 Bible verses
Stress Handle stressful moment with these 5 Bible verses
Pulse List: 9 names of God every Christian should know
Pulse List 9 meaningful names of God every Christian should know