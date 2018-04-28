Billy Graham grandson to preach like Jesus is coming back soon

news

Late Billy Graham’s grandson promises to preach as if Jesus Christ is coming back in our lifetime.

William Graham, who is the oldest son of Franklin Graham , made this vow following the death of the famous American evangelist on February 21, 2018.

The Christian Post reports that he plans to continue the famous evangelist’s ministry by sharing the Gospel with millions, adding that his grandfather’s ministry will continue to “be on the forefront of leading people to Christ.”

He said, “You talk about changing landscapes,” adding that his grandfather “just preached God’s Word. That’s the best way to do it — just open God’s Word and preach to people. When you get up there and preach God’s Word, God’s Word does the rest."

Noting that people are “still looking for the same things in life,” William said, “The Gospel transcends culture, transcends language, transcends politics.”

ALSO READ: Here is how famous American evangelist Bill Graham died

How William Graham plans to continue his famous grandfather’s ministry

In his words, “He didn’t hold anything back. I’ve always been bold, I think, but when you study my granddaddy, he took it to a whole new level. We need to preach as if Christ is coming back in our lifetime. It could be any minute. Are you ready?”

William maintains he is not trying to be his father but he just wants to have “the sense of urgency and the sense of boldness” his grandfather was known for .

Coincidentally, the role of the late Graham is being played by his grandson in the upcoming film “Unbroken: Path to Redemption,” which deals with the evangelist and the life of a Second Lieutenant in the Army Air Forces named Louis “Louie” Zamperini.

“Like my father and grandfather before me, I’m blessed to have been able to answer a call to evangelism. But knowing how God used Billy Graham in Louie Zamperini’s life, I couldn’t pass the opportunity to portray him in this inspiring story,” he said earlier this year, according to CBN.

The movie comes out on October 5, 2018.