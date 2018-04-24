GQ calls Bible a foolish, irrelevant book not worth reading

news

For many, the Bible is a daily must read . To the GQ magazine, it is simply a ‘foolish, irrelevant’ book not worth reading.

In a new article called “21 Books You Don’t Have to Read,” the Holy Book is listed as one of the books that are either problematic or no longer relevant. The list of books is in its latest edition dubbed the 'Style Bible.'

The writer, an American novelist named Jesse Ball, argues that the Bible, rated as №12 on this list, is “repetitive, self-contradictory, sententious, foolish, and even at times ill-intentioned.”

He explains, “The Holy Bible is rated very highly by all the people who supposedly live by it but who in actuality have not read it. Those who have read it know there are some good parts, but overall it is certainly not the finest thing that man has ever produced. It is repetitive, self-contradictory, sententious, foolish, and even at times ill-intentioned.”

Ball adds, “If the thing you heard was good about the Bible was the nasty bits, then I propose Agota Kristof’s The Notebook, a marvelous tale of two brothers who have to get along when things get rough. The subtlety and cruelty of this story is like that famous sword stroke (from below the boat) that plunged upward through the bowels, the lungs, and the throat and into the brain of the rower.”

“Some are racist and some are sexist, but most are just really, really boring. So we — and a group of un-boring writers — give you permission to strike these books from the canon,” the editors add.

Christians react to bad review of Bible

GQ’s list has received major backlash from Christian leaders on social media.

Franklin Graham, a Christian evangelist, missionary and son of the late American evangelist Billy Graham shared his thoughts on April 21, 2018.

On Facebook, he wrote:

He was supported by Pastor Brian Houston, the founder of Hillsong church , who simply tweeted, “Wow. What a way for GQ to show this irrelevance. The Bible is way more hip than GQ.”

Jonathan Morris, an American Roman Catholic priest, sat down with Fox News to share his thoughts on the list. On Twitter, he wrote, “It’s ‘foolish’ that the editors of GQ Magazine would claim that the bible is one of the most overrated books of all time.”

Is the Bible really worth reading?

Like Graham said, the Bible is the best-selling book of all time but is it worth reading? Is GQ right in saying that it is “rated very highly by all the people who supposedly live by it but who in actuality have not read it?”

According to LifeWay Research, “Americans have a positive view of the Bible. And many say the Christian scriptures are filled with moral lessons for today. However, more than half of Americans have read little or none of the Bible.”

When it comes to actually reading the Bible , the study shows that “more than half of Americans have read little or none of the Bible. Four in 10 [Americans] say it’s a book worth reading over and over,” while only 11 percent have read the entire Bible.

Based on this research, one could argue that the magazine has every right to say that the Bible is not worth reading.

Rather than bashing GQ or relying on statics, Christians need to do a better reading it and emphasizing its importance.

If the followers of Christ are not even reading the scriptures, why should we get mad when others disregard it?