Benue Killings: What Oyedepo, Adeboye say about crisis

news

Majority of popular pastors including Bishop Oyedepo and Adeboye’s aid have expressed their displeasure with the latest killings in Benue state.

A lot of children, women and innocent people were recently killed by Fulani herdsmen in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas of Benue State.

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church Worldwide has reacted to the killings by placing a curse on the Fulani herdsmen.

Daily Post reports that he announced that the ”perpetrators of the killings and their unborn children will not see peace.

“Where are the security agents? You mean they can’t get the herdsmen arrested? Those Fulani herdsmen and their unborn children will not see peace."

During the ‘One night with the King’ telecast across the nation, on Saturday in Otta, Ogun State, Oyedepo also stated that Nigeria is in a ‘state of slumber.’

He added that he had known this would happen. In his words, “I saw this coming, documented it because God confided in me.I saw it on May 23, 1982.

“Nigeria is in a state of slumber and the politicians won’t say anything. They (politicians) are always looking for the next election whether people are dying or not.”

Pastor Adeboye

Reacting to this violence, Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye’s Assistant General Overseer on Administration and Personnel and pastor-in-charge of Region 1, called on the Federal Government.

According to Pastor Johnson Odesola of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), the government needs to do something fast in order to stop these killings.

In his words: “I kept on wondering on the silence of government as regards the recent violent attacks by Fulani herdsmen which have always lead to loss of lives of innocent citizens. The situation could best be described as barbaric, terrible, devilish and heartless, looking at the way innocent citizens of the country are being killed. "

“The government should do something as it appears that the will to take positive action on this unnecessary protracted problem is conspicuously lacking. Our worry is that these Fulani herdsmen carry out these heinous crimes and no single person is prosecuted. It only translates to the assumption that the evil work by these group is approved. It is not just for the government to say something but to act decisively.”

Vanguard reports that his statement was made after the church annual Thanksgiving service at the national headquarters of the church in Ebute-Meta, Lagos.

ALSO READ: Reactions as 73 Nigerians 'killed by Fulani herdsmen' receive mass burial

Paul Enenche

The Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), Abuja has also reacted to the killings.

Daily Post reports that Pastor Eneche has urged people to start defending themselves from the killers.

Speaking at a Friday evening service, he said: “It is time for us to pray to God to whom vengeance belongs to show himself in Nigeria. One of the greatest challenges that can happen on earth is the challenge of ignorance…

“In Benue, just yesterday, about 75 people were given a mass burial because of some satanic vagabonds but enough is enough. Let me say two things before we pray because we have a high level of ignorance.

“…In other words, it is not an offense for someone to defend himself or another from being killed.

“So what is the useless nonsense about those who think they have the claim to take life at will and go unarrested and, unharassed. The end of it has come. Enough is enough."

Lets back it up from the bible. “Gen 9:6 says, who Whoever sheds man’s blood, By man his blood shall be shed; For in the image of God He made man, so shed man’s blood by man.

“Meaning the killer is qualified for killing. That action is not an offense because he came to finish people and the people gathered and finished him. Those people did nothing wrong.

“Exodus 22:2 summed it up thus: If a thief is found breaking up, and be smitten that he die, there shall no blood be shed for him."

“Whoso diggeth a pit shall fall therein: and he that rolleth a stone, it will return upon him. Proverbs 26:27.

“Also in Rev 13:1 “He that leadeth into captivity shall go into captivity; he that killeth with the sword must be killed with the sword. Here is the patience and the faith of the saints.

“Did you read what the penal code said, “you are entitled to defend yourself and another person around, against attackers, and you want to watch them waste your wife and children?

“They went into one house, pulled down everybody, ripped woman’s pregnancy open, plucked out the eyes of a little boy and left him alive with the two eyes plucked out. Enough is enough…”

CAN weighs in

The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, South-South, who is also the Chairman of Niger Delta Bishops, Archbishop GodDowell Avwomakpa, has reacted to the crisis in the North.

Vanguard reports that he is calling for a nationwide prayer for the people affected the most by this violence.

He made this plea during a prayer session with some pastors of the Christ Missionaries Crusaders International Worldwide, Ekpan, Warri, Delta State.