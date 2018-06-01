Home > Communities > Religion >

In South Carolina Baptist Church plans to remove Jesus statue because it looks too Catholic

The Church in a letter to the artiste who created the art says the statue raises questions about core values of the Baptist church.

  Published:
A statue of Jesus and reliefs at Red Bank Baptist Church in Lexington, South Carolina, which faces removal.

(Guardian)
A Baptist church in South Carolina in United States is planning to remove the statue of Jesus Christ because some member some members of the church reportedly think it is too catholic for their place of worship.

The statue and other artworks depicting scenes from Jesus life are said to have been displayed at the church for over ten years.

According to the Washington Post, the pastor of the Red Bank Baptist Church, Jeff Right has written a letter to the artiste, Bert Baker Jr informing him that his artwork would be removed.

Bert Baker, an amateur artist,  created and displayed  a 7-foot-tall sculpture of Christ at Red Bank Baptist Church

(The State)

 

The letter states in part that the church has ''discovered that there are people that view the art as Catholic in nature” adding that the art raises questions about “the theology and core values of Red Bank Baptist Church,”

“We understand that this is not a Catholic icon, however, people perceive it in these terms. As a result, it is bringing into question the theology and core values of Red Bank Baptist Church,"

The letter also said Baker had until Thursday, May 31, 2018  to remove the art if he wanted to keep it. If not, it would be destroyed.

ALSO READ: Kirk Franklin attacks preacher for demanding $54m to buy 4th Jet

The artist who created the statue reacts

Reacting to the letter, Baker, who is reportedly a former member of the church said it bothers him that people now think the art is too catholic.

"I'm not interested in stirring the pot, but people not liking it because it looked too Catholic is crazy, man. It's been up there for 11 years. I don't agree with the letter, it bothers me."

Baker on her Facebook page also said it sad and regretful adding that it "insults and prejudices" another denomination.

