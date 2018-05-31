Home > Communities > Religion >

Kirk Franklin criticises pastor for demanding $54m to buy 4th Jet

Kirk Franklin Gospel singer attacks pastor for demanding $54m to buy 4th private jet

Kirk Franklin urges Christians to speak up against ministries that built their wealth on the backs of poor rural minorities.

Kirk Franklin attacks pastor for demanding $54m to buy 4th private jet play

Kirk Franklin attacks pastor for demanding $54m to buy 4th private jet

Popular American gospel singer, Kirk Franklin has criticised Televangelist, Jessie Duplantis for requesting for donations to buy his fourth private Jet at the cost of $54m.

Duplantis, an Evangelical Charismatic Christian Minister and founder of Jesse Duplantis Ministries in New Orleans, Louisiana, had reportedly announced that God told him to tell his congregation to buy his fourth private jet.

Reacting to Duplantis claim, Kirk Franklin took to Instagram to criticise the 68-year-old Man of God.

This is Jessie Duplantis. A televangelist who has four planes, and is now telling us that #emo#4oCc##Jesus#emo#4oCd## wants us to buy him another one. I#emo#4oCZ##m posting this because now that we see popular culture stand up to the injustices in mainstream society, I believe the church should do the same for its own as well. WE should take the lead when there is an abuse of power that affects our message to the masses; our silence can be as loud as the bigotry and racism we see in the public square. Many of these #emo#4oCc##ministries#emo#4oCd## built their wealth on the backs of poor rural minorities that put their trust in the hands of #emo#4oCc##god#emo#4oCZ##s shepherds#emo#4oCd## only to see the prosperity benefit those doing the preaching. Again, there are GREAT Christian leaders, and there is NOTHING wrong with having a plane... but if the burden falls on the less fortunate and GREED is the check written by those drowning in socio-economic rivers of systemic disparities, GOD is not flying that plane.

“This is Jessie Duplantis, a televangelist who has four planes, and is now telling us that “Jesus’’ wants us to buy him another one.

 “ I’m posting this because now that we see popular culture stand up to the injustices in mainstream society, I believe the church should do the same for its own as well.

“WE should take the lead when there is an abuse of power that affects our message to the masses; our silence can be as loud as the bigotry and racism we see in the public square.

“Many of these “ministries’’ built their wealth on the backs of poor rural minorities that put their trust in the hands of “God’s shepherds’’ only to see the prosperity benefit those doing the preaching.

“Again, there are GREAT Christian leaders, and there is NOTHING wrong with having a plane… but if the burden falls on the less fortunate and GREED is the check written by those drowning in socio-economic rivers of systemic disparities, GOD is not flying that plane,’’

Pastors who own jets are bastards- Charly Boy

However, in the video in which  announced God's message to him to get the fourth jet, the Man of God  says  he personally won't own the jet as it will belong to his ministry - Jesse Duplantis Ministries.

