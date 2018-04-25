5 Biblical verses that encourage us to forgive others

news

Forgiving others is one of the fundamental preachings of the Holy Bible and the scripture mentions this several times.

We may find it difficult to forgive those who wrong us, but those who forgive find peace and love. That means the one who forgives also gains from dispelling negative emotions.

This is the wisdom behind forgiving others and the Holy Bible also provides us with reasons why we should forgive.

1. Forgive others because we are all sinners

Matthew 6:14-15 NIV

For if you forgive men when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins might find it difficult to forgive others when they wrong us.

2. Forgive over and over again

Matthew 18: 21-22 NIV

Then Peter came to Jesus and asked, “Lord, how many times shall I forgive my brother when he sins against me? Up to seven times? “Jesus answered, “I tell you, not seven times, but seventy-seven times.”

3. Instead of judging others, forgive them

Luke 6:37 NIV

Do not judge, and you will not be judged. Do not condemn, and you will not be condemned. Forgive, and you will be forgiven.

4. Forgive, no matter what they do to you.

Acts 7:59-60 NIV

While they were stoning him, Stephen prayed, “Lord Jesus, receive my spirit.” Then he fell on his knees and cried out, “Lord, do not hold this sin against them.” When he had said this, he fell asleep.

5. Jesus commands us to forgive

Luke 17:3-4 NIV

So watch yourselves. “If your brother sins, rebuke him, and if he repents forgive him. If he sins against you seven times in a day, and seven times comes back to you and says , ‘I repent,’ forgive him.”