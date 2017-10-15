Home > Communities > Religion >

3 popular things Christians do that are deeply rooted in Satanism

You would be surprised at some of the things you do that have Pagan origins.

Proverbs 14:12 says, “There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.” (KJV)

This verse applies to so many of the things that Christians do without realising that these things have pagan origins.

They include:

Video games.

A lot of people see these games as a wonderful distraction from the stress of life. However, Church of Satan members say that very few things are more Satanic than video games.

In the words of Satanist reverend John H. Shaw, “You can build every little thing — put a torch where you want it, a tunnel, a walkway, a moat. That’s very Satanic.” According to Satanists, these games provide the perfect opportunity for them to practice their virtues and tenets freely.

Satanists say sci-fi game is "one of the most Satanic games out there" play

Satanists say sci-fi game is "one of the most Satanic games out there"

(kotaku)

 

ALSO READ: Ghanaian singer claims to be Lucifer's representative

Halloween.

This a celebration that is not observed by Nigerians but by Christians and others across the world. On the surface, it appears to be a fun excuse to play dress up. Still, there is a reason why it is called the devil’s holiday. According to Anton LaVey, the founder of the Church of Satan, “I am glad that Christian parents let their children worship the devil at least one night out of the year. Welcome to Halloween.”

Halloween appears to be harmless but has pagan origins play

Halloween appears to be harmless but has pagan origins

(pxhere)

 

This explains why John Ramirez, a former Satanist, says he is surprised that Christians Celebrate Halloween. Here is an excerpt from his article on Charisma News.

It reads, “We think because we are not performing any demonic rituals or human sacrifices that we are on safe ground, but did you know that as soon as you dress up, whether you colour yourself or put on a costume, the enemy owns you? Because by doing so, you have turned over your legal rights, and you have dedicated yourself and your kids to celebrate the devil’s holiday. You have just made a pact with the enemy, and you are already sacrificing your children spiritually by dressing them up and changing their identity."

John Ramirez's Out of the Devil's Cauldron play

John Ramirez's Out of the Devil's Cauldron

(amazon)

 

"As devil worshippers, Halloween was very special to us, and we looked forward to celebrating it because we knew the implications and the dark power behind the night. It is very different from every other night in the witchcraft world. It would be like me saying to believers today, “How important to you are Good Friday and Resurrection Sunday?” Halloween has that much weight and importance to those who dwell on the dark side.”

John Ramirez's Unmasking the Devil: Strategies to Defeat Eternity's Greatest Enemy play

John Ramirez's Unmasking the Devil: Strategies to Defeat Eternity's Greatest Enemy

(amazon)

 

Ramirez is now an internationally known evangelist, author and highly sought-out speaker.

ALSO READ: Demons now exist on apps!

New Year’s Day.

This is a day that Christians spend at church. We go for vigils in order to usher in the new year. Yet, it has pagan roots. According to Aleister Nacht, it is a day that is set aside for coven celebration.

New Year's day play

New Year's day

(youtube)

 

World Book states, “Many ancient peoples…performed rituals to do away with the past and purify themselves for the new year. For example, some people put out the fires they were using and started new ones.” Reportedly, some people built “sacred” bonfires to honour their sun god on this day.

Pagan origins play

Pagan origins

(yeshua777)

 

Honourable mention: Christmas and Easter are holidays that have questionable roots.

