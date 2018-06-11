10 awesome Bible verses to read for motivation & extra ginger!

news

Its a new week, one filled with all kinds of demands . Sadly, we sometimes lack the right amount of motivation needed to meet these demands. Thankfully, Pulse Religion is here to give you exactly what you need to tick everything off your weekly checklist. Here are 10 awesome Bible verses to read whenever you need the kind of motivation that can come from high above.

They are:

1. Psalm 18:29 -

"In your strength I can crush an army; with my God I can scale any wall."

2. Micah 3:8 -

"But as for me, I am filled with power - with the spirit of the Lord. I am filled with justice and strength."

3. Matthew 17:20 -

"…Truly I tell you, if you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, 'Move from here to there,' and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you."

4. 2 Timothy 1:7 -

"For the Spirit God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power,love and self-discipline."

5. Matthew 5:14 -

"You are the light of the world - like a city on top of a hilltop that cannot be hidden."

6. Philippians 4:13 -

"I can do all this through him who gives me strength."

7. Proverbs 18:10 -

"The name of the Lord is a strong fortress; the godly run to him and are safe."

8. 2 Corinthians 4:16 -

"Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day."

9. 2 Corinthians 12:9 -

"But he said to me, "My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness." Therefore I will boast all the more gladly of my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest upon me."

10. 1 Corinthians 15:58 -

"Therefore, my beloved brothers, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that in the Lord your labor is not in vain."