news

My insides clenched and if I can, I would have screamed like a bitch in heat. Back up. I’m a bitch in heat.

For crying out loud, what sort of slut allows a strange man stuff three fingers in her cunt while sitting on his thigh in a public transport?

Dirty Slut.

As if he read my mind, he whispered.. “what a dirty slut you are.. How’d you love my fingers screwing you?” His words sent a flood of juice dripping out and he chuckled at the obvious effect his words have on me.

I glance to my side and peruse the bus.. The man beside us is still dozing, hence oblivious to our machinations. The other people are in different states of irritation due to the traffic jam. No one is paying us absolutely any attention.

This give me the final courage I need to let go of my inhibitions. I move and grind harder on his bulge. His breath catch. I realize that he didn’t expect that move.

Spank Me!

He gently pull his wet and soppy fingers out of my pussy and give me a light spank. On my swollen cunt. I hiss out a scream, and only his palms which covered my mouth at the last moment saved us.

I have never been this besotted with arousal in my life. I mean, I am getting spanked! This man whom I don’t even know his name is playing out my individual fantasies and I am loving it!

Fill Me up.

“stay silent..“ he groans and he slowly but surely start to fill me up with his dick. I am sitting on his thighs, my skirt a cover, his dick out from his zipper and my cunt spread wide open for the taking. And taking he did.

He slowly spread apart my folds with his cock head and enter me, inch by delicious inch. Myriad thoughts flash through my mind at the speed of light.. some of which is the fact that we are using no protection, I’m not on the pill and I fucking love his cock!

It’s the thickest piece of meat I’ve ever had in me. Our position and the public situation has heightened the sensations and I’m going raving mad.

I try to turn and see the expression on his face, but he held me down. I can hear his labored breathing and I am deprived of seeing his face. I wish I can glimpse it. I want to know if he’s as affected as I am.

Best Fuck of my Life.

My womb contracts and refuse to accept the last few inches of his dick. I could feel a slight pain as this man hit the absolute limit. I feel the tendrils of an orgasm begin to coil around my insides and he’s not even thrusting!

He groans into my ears “fucking slut, you are gonna take the last inches of my dick. You got it?” I moan a “No”and I hear him chuckle darkly.

I’m full and there’s no other place his long dick gonna stay. It’s beginning to hurt me deliciously and I start to wish for a hard thrusting. I want to slam myself on his cock, ride it, do anything.. but of course, I can’t.

He begins to whisper dirty shit in my ear.. How I’m his fuck slut.. How he’s going to nail me on his cock till I forget every other dicks before him.. How he’s going to fuck my womb.. Haaaa.. It had the desired effect.

A fresh flood of fuck juice came from my womb and he finally bottomed out in me, leaving me breathless. He bit my ears “good girl. You took daddy’s cock like a pro”.

My heart did an unexpected flip at that dirty complement. I didn’t understand why. I feel proud of myself. That thought didn’t last long because he proceeded to screw me.

I mean, literally screw me. We can’t thrust fast or slide in and out like the normal fucking movement, so, What he does is to fuck the mouth of my womb.

Ever gotten your womb fucked?! That is what is happening to me right now. His cock head is making gentle little motions on my womb mouth. That tucked in spot that holds a ball of crazy sensitive nerve endings. That’s the spot he’s softly fucking.

This cock is knocking on the door. This dick is seriously screwing my spot. He’s grinding me on his cock and nailing my womb and I began to cry softly. He holds my ass down by anchoring me with his arm and nail that dick in me.

Tears flow down my face and I have to look out of the window. I am crying. I can’t scream in pleasure. I can’t moan or groan. The pent up feelings brings out tears.

My eyes catch a car also struck in traffic and the woman looks at me in concern. I’m sure she is wondering as to why I’m crying. I sniffled like a baby and she looked like she wants to come and pet me.

I wish she knew that the reason I’m crying is because I’m getting the best fuck of my life. I’m getting absolutely cock screwed and I am loving it.

The bus suddenly lurch and I bounce harder on his dick. I explode. Literally. I bit my lips till I taste the metallic tang of blood. My insides contract and release as I experienced the most epic orgasm of my life.

He holds me down harder on his fuck stick and screw me all through the experience. I cry harder.. In a mixture of pain, pleasure and perversion.

He bites my neck a few moments later and I feel the warm gush of cum splatter right at the mouth of my womb. This triggers another wave of contraction-like mini orgasms.. I lost my sight for a blinding moment.

He licks the spot on my neck and slowly pull out of me. I know I’m going to sport a memorable hickey on that spot. Like he is ready, he gently raises my ass up and plugs my pussy with his kerchief.

I can feel the warm cum flow out of my body and the kerchief soaking it up. “I love you, my baby” he whispered.

“I love you too dear”.. I whispered back to my fiance.

Bus ride fantasy done!

Written by Yusuf Adedamola Taofeeqat.

Yusuf Adedamola Taofeeqat Studied at The University of Ibadan. Currently, An Author, Blogger and Nutritionist. I love to read, write and listen to music. I epitomize an Intelligent mind. Thanks for reading. Kisses. Instagram :_sleeqie_