Home > Communities > Bloggers >

Under our skin

Pulse Blogger Under our skin

Bleaching, bleaching cream, bleaching agents, and bleaching consultants have taken over the Nigerian society.

  • Published:
Today, bleaching is a norm and it really has come to stay on shelves of every cosmetic shop. play

Today, bleaching is a norm and it really has come to stay on shelves of every cosmetic shop.

(Think Africa!)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Presently in Nigeria, it is very difficult to find a dark woman or man in a room filled with people. There is this hunger, plight and goal to look light-skinned, younger, or sexier. People are no longer comfortable living under their skin.

Need vs Want

One often wonders aloud on how bad the economy could get in the present meltdown. Presently in Nigeria, things have toughened up like the tie round the neck of the average government school teacher. People have grown more conservative than spendthrift.  It is all about keeping the stomach quiet than what appeals to the eye.

We have lost all sense of comfort or luxury; the watch word is ‘conservation or conservative’. The dollar has affected the importation of goods and services, and the classy lady would rather prefer a well sewn Ankara to a Turkey gown for an occasion, any day. That is how bad it is in Nigeria at the moment. But this is not the case with some department –the women’s cosmetic department.

Nothing has been done to caution people against the lasting negative effects of bleaching. play

Nothing has been done to caution people against the lasting negative effects of bleaching.

(afropolita.wordpress.com)

Read Also: Not too young to run for election

Bleaching Business in Nigeria

In the fifties, bleaching was not a norm, but today it is too obvious amongst men and women. Although these products are sold at exorbitant prices, but their consumers’ pocket never run dry. Today, bleaching is a norm and it (bleaching creams or agents) really has come to stay on shelves of every cosmetic shop. It is normal to walk on the streets, into a shop or a restaurant, and meet a young lady whose face is as bright as the morning sun, but her arms and legs delude the facial appearance.

There are more of cosmetic shops, beauty parlors and bleaching specialists selling their products all around, especially on social media. Bleaching businesses in Nigeria reign as number one on social media. Bleaching business is one of the most profitable business at this point, judging from the large number of young men and women who have either become business owners or famous as a result of their bleaching products.

Consequences of Bleaching

Consequently, these bleaching agents do not just cost a cut-throat price, although there are cheaper ones today, but have proven to highly carcinogenic; it leaves users with highly irritating foul smell. A survey of users proves a protracted form of skin irritation, discolorations and deformation.

Image result for michael jackson skin bleaching play

Image result for michael jackson skin bleaching

(Magic Potions)

 

Surprisingly like tobacco, a huge amount of money is pumped into the promotion of this skin destructive agent, but nothing has been done to caution people against the lasting negative effects of bleaching or bleaching cream.

The Complex behind Bleaching

Most of the influence or idea towards bleaching comes from the wrong notion that beauty comes with being light skinned or the only definition of a beautiful or attractive woman is fair skin; this is propagated through the constant use of light skinned models in advertisement of beauty products, clothing line and so many more. This leaves a feeling of inferiority complex and disgust (bitter taste) for melanin.

A visit to these cosmetic stores proves the extent of dependence through the fast sale of these products and the crowd witnessed at such spots.

Most times, these bleaching agents cost so much, that a different conspicuous section of the shop is dedicated to them, where they are locked up in show glasses.

Heartrending play

Heartrending

(Happenings.com.ng)

 

Their price tags range from thousands and above, with special attendants assigned to them, in the name of bleaching consultants.

The Average Nigerian Woman

It is heartrending that an average Nigerian lady or man is uncomfortable under their skin but pride in bleaching. So also, the quest for that radiant skin shade deprives the need from want on the present list of an average house wife, young lady or teen.

Written by Oluoma Udemezue.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Oluoma Udemezue

Oluoma Udemezue is a Pulse Blogger Udemezue, Oluoma grew up in the Eastern part of Nigeria. Oluoma loves to read and write; she loves movies, oldies, and meeting new people. Oluoma believes that life is nothing without a little touch of romance, thriller and reality. Catch her on:udemezueoluoma@yahoo.com, Udemezue, Oluoma Judith on FB, IG@oluomaudemezue, and@Udemezueoluoma. Pulse bloggers keep you thoroughly entertained. The views expressed here are solely those of the author in his private capacity and do not in any way represent the views of Pulse as an organization.

Top 3

1 Pulse Blogger RCCG, Adeboye!! Why Daddy Freeze’s mission failedbullet
2 Valentine Special Best love letter ever written in human historybullet
3 Pulse Blogger Nigeria in 2035bullet

Related Articles

Short Story Getting married to Richard
Spiritual Reflections When Radical Obedience Sucks 
Book Review ‘Twice a bride. The Journey’ by Temitope Omamegbe
Family Drama Fathers are not for a season[Episode 7]
Lifestyle The single life, when is it okay to get older
Collaboration 4 Things bloggers should know about working with brands
Social commentary Not too young to run for an election
Tribute Paul Olayiwola Ajao: Another unsung Nigerian documentary and film maker
Technology 5 Ways Blockchain will disrupt the e-commerce and freelance industry[Part i]
Pulse Blogger The power of words

Bloggers

Power of words.
Pulse Blogger The power of words
The promise of blockchain technology is coming to the forefront and capturing the imaginations of investors, entrepreneurs and innovators alike
Technology 5 Ways Blockchain will disrupt the e-commerce and freelance industry[Part i]
Paul Olayiwola Ajao.
Tribute Paul Olayiwola Ajao: Another unsung Nigerian documentary and film maker
Not too young to run protesters.
Social commentary Not too young to run for an election