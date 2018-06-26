There is nothing like a weekend at the beach. Screaming your heart out at the waves,eating peppered meat and fish with a bottle of chilled drink,and taking memorable selfies.

news

The scenery one beholds, when one takes out a good weekend to relax, while on one of the beaches is simply breathtaking.

On the other hand, not too far from you, a woman is busy in the waves, almost naked, frolicking with a man while a child looks on. It is high time the activities on these beaches came under proper check.

Relaxation Mood

Memorable moments are best shared very close to nature. The feeling and sight of raging waters sticks to the mind like nothing else. One of the things that come to mind each time one visits Lagos are the different beaches that surrounds it. In Nigeria, one of the spectacular places to visit whenever one is around is her beaches.

It is an ideal relaxation spot: the sun shining so bright, cold and warm sands, the breathtaking view of waves hitting against each other, and so many more. The beaches in Lagos is a place to be, not because it doesn’t have the same amount of waves running through it like the others, but the energy and good mood that comes with visiting.

It is a place where people look forward to, every weekend.

As a result of the amount of energy being exerted on work each week, people are always out to rejuvenate before another week comes; there is nothing compared to relaxing with a view of raging seas. Most parents make it a point of duty to take their kids to have a feel of the waters, build sand castles and get wet, while they played on shore.

Beach Experience

A little step back; one of the many side attractions come from taking a time out to these beaches; these beaches are also sources of income to thousands of people, and to the state/s that are blessed with these massive body of waters. It starts with the different buses that plight the route to these beaches.

At the junctions, there are bike riders that take thousands of people down to these beaches. The roads are lined with different fast food joints, lounge or inns, that accommodate so many people who intend to stick around for more pleasure when they are out of the waters.

On getting to the entrance, one is expected to pay a token. You are given a ticket which gives one access into the beach. Thousands of people visit these beaches every weekend; business obviously smiles to the bank. As one enters, the waters come into full view, with the waves hitting the shores, leaving debris: empty plastic bottles, sea weeds, and foot wears, behind.

There are hundreds of people, moving in or leaving the beaches at once. After the entrance, there is a lineup of small huts, bamboo restaurants, inns, and stands. The music is inviting, and the sweet smell of sea foods, suya, and small chops, dance around in mid air.

Most people have their tables very close to the waters, relaxed over a dish of grilled fish, meat or some drinks. The kids are seen, swimming or playing about, very close to shore. Thousands of people scatter, all over, live soldier ants. It is a pleasant sight to behold.

Stepping a little bit closer, there are bars filled with good timers: dancing and having fun. The scent of cigarette is strong in the air. In some other bars, most are relaxed on their seats; their eyes fixed on young ladies in eye-popping cloths, who dance seductively to the delight of their prospective clients. These are not too far from little kids who ought not to be exposed to such scenes.

It is so clear that another kind of business seem to thrive on these sands.

Close to the shore; it is a mixed crowd of people: families, friends, groups on excursion, and young people; everyone seem to be in the mood of enjoyment. At a closer look, one would likely notice a group of young ladies who do nothing but dip themselves in the waves, playing around or just dance provocatively to the beat of the music from one of the bars.

They have little to nothing on their body; they wriggle their body in the most provocative way, and throw themselves into the waters and in most cases, they leave nothing to the imagination. Their actions call forth attention of some male folks whom have come to the beaches for some actions of such sort.

Within a twinkle of an eye, a client comes for the kill, and if the bargain is right, they walk away together, towards the small huts or inns, around the shore.

There is the business of buying and selling everywhere one looks, but the oldest of them all is that of prostitution; it thrives like a million dollar business. These beaches have become good grounds for the business of prostitution to thrive openly, in broad day: not minding the fact that there are under aged children who visit these recreation areas with their parents, each weekend.

Once the sun descends a little bit, the music changes. One watches as a new set of people descend the waters or take over the bars. Little girls, as young as fifteen, come into the arena. They are scantily dressed; their eyes roaming every corner for a good showdown.

The stages are lighted and set for the night; the eyes wince at the sight it beholds. Children whose parents are still around are exposed to something not too far from nudity or pornography.

Written by Oluoma Udemezue