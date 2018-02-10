“Interestingly, he is one of the few music celebrity bachelors with no baby mama drama, or record of controversies that have put him in the negative eyes of the public.”

news

A good number of celebrity swoon-worthy men were taken off the market last year. (We’re still sad about not becoming Mrs. W).

The Nigerian music industry still holds some hot A-list bachelors including my all time favorite; the dapper and award winning vocalist, Ric Hassani.

Introduction.

The first time I heard his music was during his performance at the 2016 Lagos fashion and design week. That was also the first time I had a virtual glimpse of him. I recall that moment as a jaw dropping one. I was totally impressed with what I heard and saw.

I replayed his performance over and over again, utterly captivated by his music and good looks. Ric is a true version of Tall, Dark and Handsome and an eminent member of the famous beard gang. The stalker in me had been alerted and quickly I followed him on Instagram and Twitter. The next point of call was to download all his music, which I did.

Love at first sound.

In no time, I was on a whole new crushing level as I listened to him sing. Gosh! Ric sings about love in the most intimate and honest way I have ever heard any Nigerian musician sing. His lyrics are deep and his vocal sound electrifying; he is truly talented. I felt the pulse race through my vein as my heart pumped ten times faster. I was hopelessly in love! And I prayed to meet him in real life someday.

Recently, I was watching “Rubbing minds” and Ric was a guest on the show with ace TV presenter, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, when Ric disclosed to viewers that he was single. My heart did a back flip instantly. Whattt!!! My everlasting crush was single?! Like this was the best thing ever. I was shocked and excited at the same time. Shocked because Ric sings about love all the time and one would expect that he has the perfect love life, or is in a happy relationship. Excited because it meant that there was a chance to shoot my shot (Lol a girl can dream)

Fan's Meet & Greet.

Then there was the opportunity to finally meet him in real life. He was organizing a fan’s meet and greet with free music session, and some lucky fans were to be chosen randomly to meet him. I was overjoyed, it felt like my dream was about to become real. I applied, but sadly, never got a call back. I became heartbroken but that didn’t deter me from listening to his music, and stalking his Instagram page once in a while.

Ric is one of those few Nigerian artistes who cut it for me when it comes to soul music. His powerful vocals, deep lyrics and African sense of style are qualities that set him aside from the others. Interestingly, he is one of the few music celebrity bachelors with no baby mama drama, or record of controversies that have put him in the negative eyes of the public. Like Ric is a winner for me anytime, any day. Others say its love at first sight, but this was love at first sound.

Written by Ella Chikezie.

Ella Chikezie is a biochemist by day, and a writer by night. Her writing theme explores poetry, fiction, non fiction and drama. She blogs at www.ellawritesng.wordpress.com , enjoys watching movies, reading and travelling. Connect with her on Twitter and Instagram @ellawritesng or itzyogurl_ella