Business Ethics is a way of expression that a business organisation is governed by her value system and the Integrity of her business.

Value System.

So, a business organisation that does not have any form of business ethics has no value system. And a business organisation that has no value system lacks integrity.

In order for a business to communicate the integrity of her brand, it must have a value system. And a business organisation that has a value system will be governed by it's ethics.

Some business organisation don't have business ethics while some business organisations have business ethics but the employees don't respond to them. Why? It is not part of them.

"And if we need to communicate the integrity of our brand to the world, we must have a value system and we should be governed by business ethics." Chukwuma(Chuma) Aguwa.

Familiarity.

Another major reason why most employees lack business ethics is because of familiarity.

“Oh, because my dad is the manager, I can do what I like.”

“Oh, my best friend is my boss and he is my guy na! He suppose understand na.”

“My uncle gave me this job in this bank and I can do whatever I want to do. After all, he is my uncle.”

Abusing Familiarity has robbed us of so many opportunities we would have gained, if we allowed ourselves to be governed by a value system and business ethics, irrespective of who we are answerable to.

My parents (most especially, my mum) always made sure that we worked in one of the family business ventures whenever we are back home for holiday. This was a big battle but then, who can battle with an African parent? Who?

My mum never gave me room to take for granted, the fiduciary relationship that binds us together as mother and son.

The same is applicable to my brothers.

Mum's Rules.

In no particular order, my mum's rules are as follows;

1) Call me Ma, not Mum. Call me Mum at home; Ma at work.

1). Dress corporate before going to work.

2) Be at work before 8am, if not, you will be served with a query letter which must be answered to within the next 48hours, stating reasons why you came late to work.

3) Don't bring friends to the work environment.

4) Don't leave work to any place without informing me even if, you want to use the ATM.

5) If for any reason, you want to travel or you can't make it to work, inform me in writing.

6) If for any reason, you encountered some difficulties while executing a job, please, inform me.

7) Be accountable for your success and failure. Give me reasons why you did it right. Give me reasons why you could not do it right.

8) Don't lie.

9) Indecent dressing, rough looks and chewing of gum or any form of eating(either food or snack) is not allowed.

10) Be accessible to pick calls, return calls and respond to text messages and emails.

The rules are much but these were the basic 10 to me.

Discipline.

I asked her, "Why are you hard on us?" And she replied,

"As my children, I want to discipline you all on the importance of work ethics and value system so that you will be responsible and competent to whoever that will be your boss at your place of work. In your place of work, I don't want you to abuse familiarity; irrespective of who you are answerable to; whether the boss is your father, uncle, best friend or any person".

To be sincere, this is one of the best decision my parents made. This decision groomed us all and squeezed out the best in us.

My elder brother's Boss said to him;

"Who are you? Who are your parents? Where did you grow up? How did you grow up? How did you learn all of this? Who taught you this? You are so distinguished!"

What if my parents did not take this decision? What would have happened? Will I be able to write on Business Ethics on Pulse Nigeria?

Learn.

Everyone needs to learn this. Everyone needs to be governed by a value system and business ethics. Every organisation should be known for good business ethics and value system. I mean, this is one of the ways you can communicate the integrity of your brand to the world.

Let's give out ourselves to learning. Read up articles on business ethics and value system. Buy books on this and other interesting fields of Business. Watch YouTube videos on this. Ask questions. Be teachable enough to admit that you were wrong and take corrections. Strike a balance between business and relationship. Don't abuse familiarity. Allow yourself to be governed by a value system and ethics.

