Home > Communities > Bloggers >

Leadership and teamwork dynamics

Leadership Leadership and teamwork dynamics

Leadership and teamwork are nearly inevitable in all aspects of our lives. Therefore it is imperative that we do our best to ensure that we get it right.

  • Published:
True Vision. play

True Vision.

(Preaching.com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Having had the experience of working in various teams, I am continuously learning more about their dynamics.

This is something that people could very easily take for granted in the work environment, as well as other settings such as social clubs, religious gatherings and even within the household.

Working with People.

There are numerous books and guides about working in a team, especially for structured environments where roles are clearly defined. While acquiring specific technical skills in these environments is very important towards attaining success, working with people is one of the greatest challenges of mankind. There may be a plethora of literature on human psychology, but these still attempt to box people up into textbook personalities.

Read Also: Competition among Women.

While this helps us to understand one another a little better, it does not provide the solution to how we should behave around each other when working in teams to yield the best results. After all, we are human beings and are far from perfect.

How to “Crack” the Human.

So how do we figure out this challenge of “cracking the human” and working effectively with each other? There is no text or research material that would give us the solution to that. Experience helps, but self-awareness also goes a long way. Self-awareness goes beyond just knowing oneself and identifying ones strengths and weaknesses. It has more to do with what we do about them, and how our actions affect the people around us.

Self-awareness goes a long way in helping. play

Self-awareness goes a long way in helping.

(Good Morning Quote)

 

Various Leaders in Today’s World.

If we take a look at the world today, we would observe that there are various leaders who have different personalities, but were able to make a mark in history based on where their interests and skills lie. Some leaders such as Martin Luther King had the gift of a charismatic personality compared to other civil rights movement leaders such as Rosa Parks who was more subdued and quiet, yet made a mark in history by saying one word, “No”. This goes to show that there is not one stereotype of whom a leader should be or what her or his attributes are. We all have our very own gifts, strengths and weaknesses.

Teamwork and Personality Types.

So how does this now translate into teamwork? Did you know that Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King worked together, despite their different personalities? What held them together was one shared vision that drove them both. If a team does not have a shared vision or complete buy in from all its members, then the leader and its members have failed. They may never reach a coherent conclusion, may end up just being busy being busy and may not get along (whether or not they actually even liked each other in the first place).

This brings me to an interesting analogy that comes up occasionally when people talk about teamwork:

Whose Job is it Anyway?

There is this popular story about four people who were supposed to get a job done as a team. Here it goes:

Everybody, Somebody, Anybody and Nobody had a very important task to carry out, and Everybody was asked to do it. However, Everybody was sure that Somebody would do it. Anybody could have done it, but Nobody did it. Somebody became upset about that, because really it was Everybody’s job. Everybody thought that Anybody could do it but Nobody realised that Everybody wouldn’t do it. It ended up that Everybody blamed Somebody when Nobody did what Anybody could have done.

Read Also: Why do Nigerian men wear sunglasses indoors?

There must be deliberate effort to exercise some self awareness and emotional intelligence play

There must be deliberate effort to exercise some self awareness and emotional intelligence

(M-STAR Innovations Limited)

 

Dynamics of Leadership.

As a leader, it is important to set direction, communicate with your team, listen attentively, correct mistakes, encourage participation, and identify all members’ strong points so that the vision and objectives of the work are executed in unison, thereby making all members have that sense of achievement when the task is completed. This is, however, easier said than done.

As leaders and team members, we have to be mindful of the effects of our words and actions on other people and adjust our behaviour to suit theirs. We cannot expect everyone to think in the same way as we do or do things the way we would. We are not the same, and neither are we mind readers.  This takes a lot of patience and emotional intelligence….A positive attitude goes a long way as well.

There is no one way of getting it right when it comes to interacting with each other in teams or even in general, but if we continue to make that deliberate effort to exercise some self awareness and emotional intelligence, then we will learn, grow and attain success.

Oyin Egbeyemi is an engineer-turned-consultant-turned-educationist, runner and writer.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Oyin Egbeyemi

Oyin Egbeyemi is a Pulse Blogger Oyin Egbeyemi is a millennial based in Lagos, Nigeria. She is sometimes an introvert, sometimes ambivert and sometimes an extrovert. It depends on her mood, the people she is around and the continuously changing definitions of these personality types these days. She is very much intrigued by human beings and has keen interest in understanding why they do what they do. So you might find her networking quite often, but you would notice that she spends more of her time "people-watching" than interacting. Oyin is passionate about her family and close friends. Apart from writing, she loves reading, travelling and long distance running.

Top 3

1 Valentine Special Best love letter ever written in human historybullet
2 My Defilement How i met your fatherbullet
3 Bloggers Challenge My B.U.R.G.E.R experiencebullet

Related Articles

Commerce Building good business relationships
Religious Commentary Unholy union: The Case of Compromise In Christianity
Diary of a Nigerian undergraduate of the late 90's
Dating and Relationships Sex wars
Relationships Reasons why you struggle in relationships
Reflections Things my momma showed me
Poetry Shemawomanda
Human Feelings The agony of wrong emotions
Social Commentary A conversation with a northerner:Big Brother show
International Dance Day Celebrating the ones with golden steps

Bloggers

The doctor must have been asked this a million times because his face was still blank.
Short story Live
These things are done for no other reason but all to put a decent meal on the table and send the kids to school.
Short Story Alabo: gods among men in Lagos
Benue killing: Youths protest Fulani attack, gives Buhari final option
Social Commentary Daddy Freeze, Benue killings, Nigerians asylum and national development
Celebrating World dance day.
International Dance Day Celebrating the ones with golden steps