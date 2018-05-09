news

There is something spectacular about the formation of a word.

First it is just a couple of letters put together, which graduates into a word, a sentence, and a then, a phrase. When we speak, we command and vibrate at the same time from the depth of our being. Sometimes, it doesn’t take so much power to speak simple words, but other times, it could take a lot of energy for us to express our feelings by simply talking or voicing out.

Apparently, our confirmations make the greatest appeal for us on our behalves even without us knowing it. Starting from the brain, the formation of a speech passes through a chain of connections. And from an x-ray vision, one can visualize the channels by which all of these words are formed and how they are being manifested. Assuming you were to change the future by yelling out a few words, what would you say? What words would you use?

You must teach yourself to accept failure.

Ever wondered how people change their minds instantly after confirming to be in an agreement with you? Well, it’s pretty simple! Some ponder and wonder at first, and after a brief moments in thoughts, they tell themselves that it won’t profit them. And then, they disagree and turn you down. Now, my point is, if you’d only sit down and give yourself a moment to ponder over things, you’d probably make less mistakes and have less regrets.

When you refuse to accept the fact that failure is real, then the route to success will be hidden from you. If, for instance you’re bad in mathematics, and you keep ignoring the fact that you really suck at it; it’ll become so difficult for you to accept the harder choice of wanting to learn more and be better at it.

However, if you accept it boldly by confirming that “I suck at maths” then whenever your parents talk about it, you won’t be extremely defensive. Therefore, your willingness to better yourself at maths now becomes an easy choice.

The power of positive affirmations

Some folks wait months after being into a relationship to say the word “I love you” and until that word is said repeatedly, it’s rarely believed. In essence, the confirmations of those three words uttered by a lover becomes real to him and his supposed partner. Even though there are doubts in their minds, their positive affirmations brings them closer to the reality they’re hoping for.

Therefore, you can only be what you’ve accepted to be by confirming to yourself through your utterances and words of your mouth. Out rightly, you should have fear, you should quiver sometimes; that way, you realize the task ahead is huge and that it requires a lot of effort and positive affirmations which will endorse your intended result.

In order to help the brain stay relevant and sane, we feed it with information and activities that are necessary. Otherwise, it becomes void and empty without all of those words we utter and the voices we listen to. As you speak, your brain process the bigger part of your words and mostly, images are formed in your mind’s eye. It is therefore ideal for a person to speak goodness into his own life and as the mind processes the images, the universe is registering it and creating a reality for it.

You must affirm to confirm

To succeed in life, you have to teach yourself how to speak success out of your mouth, speak it so much that you meditate on it. And as you go on in life, those words will inspire your success journey and remind you of the dreams you once had. Remember, your mind’s eye is like a camera, it pictures everything the mouth speaks and registers information as they penetrate the earlobes.

Unless you see it, there’s no manifesting it! You must be able to speak it, see it, for it to happen. That is how your miracles are erected and perfected………the power to accept that which is not yet seen in order to deliver it into an expected existence……….miracles.

More so, no one can confirm your miracles without your affirmation of it, same way you ought to know that your destiny is in your own hands. For as long as you can decide what happens in your life by the agreement of your words “belief” nothing otherwise that has been said about you will stand.

In order to conform, you must confirm and be in agreement to what you want; this is how your reality will be transformed.

A perfect example is the Christian faith! To accept the Lord Jesus, you must confess Him as your Lord and saviour. Confessions are your confirmations and as you utter those words, they become your truth. Change your life today by confessing the right words into reshaping your future.

The power to achieve your goals are in your hands……confess it and let the universe register it and bring it to reality for you.

Speak your truth……

Your miracles are just a word away from you.

Say it and agree to it, the power is in your lips…

Written by; Joyous Akhivbareme