Celebrating the ones with golden steps

International Dance Day

Dance is an expression of inner peace, joy, creativity, spirituality and sound health.

  • Published:
Celebrating World dance day.

Celebrating World dance day.

(Kashmir Patriot)
Chinua Achebe, the great African novelist once wrote, “The world is like a Mask dancing. If you want to see it well, you do not stand in one place.”

Dance is perception; a way of seeing the world. You cannot effectively see this world if you embrace stasis, if you stand rooted to a boring spot, thus, you must move. Nothing moves in and out of your life unless you move and in your moving, things begin to move. Dance then is movement of thoughts, ideas, and parts of your body in order to reify your dreams.

Dance as a tool of connectivity

Do you love to dance? Who doesn’t? Dance is an expression of inner peace, joy, creativity, spirituality and sound health. Through dance, you can put a phone call through to your inner being and your creator. No wonder there is a lot of dancing in different religions and cultures around the world.

Dance then is movement of thoughts, ideas, and parts of your body.

Dance then is movement of thoughts, ideas, and parts of your body.

(Crosscards.com)

 

International Dance Day

April 29 is the International Dance Day. It is the day specifically set aside for the celebration of dance and dancers around the world. The dance committee of International Theatre Institute set up the dance festival in honour of Jean-George Noverre (1727 – 1810) who is regarded as the author of modern ballet.

Ballet is just a type of dance, there are other types such as salsa, rumba, polka, fandango etc. On such a day as International Dance Day, all around the world, people get some education about the concept of dance as dance festivals are held. People dance and appreciate the health, social, cultural, artistic and spiritual benefits of dance. A Gala celebration takes place in a city chosen by the ITI Executive Council.

This year’s venue is Havana, Cuba. The celebration houses a keynote speech by a selected author, other speeches from prominent individuals, spirit-lifting dance performances etc. ITI is a body that totally supports UNESCO so that the world can best understand and appreciate the values of dance as a crucial aspect of the arts.

Dance is a lot of work

It takes a lot to dance; that is why people sweat when they dance. You just have to free your soul. Empty yourself of all the burdens in your spirit. When people dance, they dance away the malice, the quarrels, and the war battling with their souls. They consciously spin with the earth.

Dance is an expression of inner peace, joy, creativity, spirituality and sound health.

Dance is an expression of inner peace, joy, creativity, spirituality and sound health.

(Demystify Insurance)

 

You may not be able to make it to Havana, Cuba for this year’s celebration but you can be a participant by dancing in your own little corner of the Earth. You can search online for the videos of the events and share. You can encourage the ones who have lost their limbs (physical and psychological) to get up and learn how to dance again. You can remind the world of great dancers in history – King David, Rudolf Nureyev, Anna Pavlova, Michael Jackson, Prabhu Deva etc.

Written by Omidire Idowu.

Author

Omidire Idowu

Omidire Idowu is a Pulse Blogger Omidire, Idowu Joshua is a critic, creative writer, professional editor and proofreader whose works have appeared in different publications. He currently writes and edits for publication firms, online magazines, cinemas and private individuals. You may reach him via noblelifeliver@gmail .com

