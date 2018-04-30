news

Over the weekend, it was the reunion party for the former BBNaija contestants and Vandora danced so much, her boobs almost popped out from her outfit.

Now we all know how excited these guys were to be together again reunited in one place and having so much fun. Probably the reason for Vandora's more than carefree dance moves was as a result of the excitement of seeing her former housemates.

Truth be told if you watch this video, we are so sure you pray silently that Vandora's boobs don't pop out of her outfit. Well, your prayers worked as even though it looked like some wardrobe malfunction was going to happen, it didn't happen.

Vandora is one of the former housemates who might turn out to be a very big or controversial celebrity because since she left the house if her boobs are not almost falling off her dress, she is crying on a video denying the rumours that she wants Teddy A.

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, Vandora released a video online where she denied the gist going around that she had a thing for fellow contestant, Teddy A.

According to the voluptuous reality T.V. star, she never had a thing for Teddy A, rather she was the one who encouraged BamBam when she felt stuck with Teddy and wasn't feeling their relationship.

Vandora was attacked for supposedly cropping out Bambam in a group photo which had herself, Teddy A and Bitto.