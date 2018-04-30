Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Watch as ex-BBNaija star, Vandora's boobs almost pop out as she dances

Vandora Watch as ex-BBNaija star's boobs almost pop out as she dances

Vandora might have broken the Internet with this dance video

  • Published:
Vandora play

Vandora

(Instagram/VandoraVandora)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Over the weekend, it was the reunion party for the former BBNaija contestants and Vandora danced so much, her boobs almost popped out from her outfit.

Now we all know how excited these guys were to be together again reunited in one place and having so much fun. Probably the reason for Vandora's more than carefree dance moves was as a result of the excitement of seeing her former housemates.

Truth be told if you watch this video, we are so sure you pray silently that Vandora's boobs don't pop out of her outfit. Well, your prayers worked as even though it looked like some wardrobe malfunction was going to happen, it didn't happen.

 

Vandora is one of the former housemates who might turn out to be a very big or controversial celebrity because since she left the house if her boobs are not almost falling off her dress, she is crying on a video denying the rumours that she wants Teddy A.

ALSO READ: Behold your BBNaija finalist

Vandora on viewers saving Mina on Big Brother Naija play

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Vandora

 

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, Vandora released a video online where she denied the gist going around that she had a thing for fellow contestant, Teddy A.

Vandora on celebrating Tobi's eviction Big Brother Naija play

Vandora

(Instagram/Vandora)

 

According to the voluptuous reality T.V. star, she never had a thing for Teddy A, rather she was the one who encouraged BamBam when she felt stuck with Teddy and wasn't feeling their relationship.

Vandora play

Vandora

(Instagram/VandoraVandora)

 

Vandora was attacked for supposedly cropping out Bambam in a group photo which had herself, Teddy A and Bitto.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Ibinabo Fiberesima 'How I accidentally killed a medical doctor', Actress...bullet
2 Tobi Former BBNaija star's rumoured girlfriend says she isn't...bullet
3 Cynthia Morgan Singer reportedly sued for tax evasion, owes rentbullet

Related Articles

Big Brother Naija Who is the most annoying #BBNaija housemate this season? [Poll]
Big Brother Naija "I don't like Tobi, he doesn't like me" - Vandora on celebrating Tobi's eviction
Big Brother Naija Who do you think will win this year's #BBNaija? [Poll]
Big Brother Naija Rico Swavey evicted from #BBNaija
Big Brother Naija Which housemate do you think will be evicted this week? [Poll]
Big Brother Naija Anto evicted from #BBNnaija house
Big Brother Naija Lolu evicted from #BBNaija
Big Brother Naija Which #BBNaija housemate do you think will be evicted this week? [Poll]
Big Brother Naija Teddy A evicted from #BBNaija
Big Brother Naija Who is your favourite #BBNaija housemate this season? [Poll]

Celebrities

Tobi Bakre
Tobi Ex-BBNaija star says he would kill Cee C, Nina, marry Alex
Sauce Kid
Sauce Kid Rapper is moving on after serving jail term
Tonto Dikeh awarded ‘Humanitarian Peace Ambassador Award'
Tonto Dikeh Actress honored with ‘Humanitarian Peace Ambassador Award'
Simi
Simi Singer decorated by the US consulate as human rights ambassador (Video)