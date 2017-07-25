Yvonne Orji :  Actress talks being a virgin at 33

Yvonne Orji, who stars alongside Issa Rae in the contemporary black-American comedy, “Insecure”, opens up on being a virgin at 33.

Orji takes on the role of a very sexually-active attorney but mock-sex on TV is actually as far as it goes for the 33-year old actress.

In a chat with The Breakfast Club Yvonne persisted that she is still waiting for that special guy.

"Personally, I had plans to have sex when I turned 18,” she said. “I was dating [dude] and I had it figured out. But, I got to college at 17 in D.C and then I got saved.”

Yvonne wears her 32-year-old virginity proudly despite judgement from both her male and female friends. She even has her own line of tees that bare the slogan, “Keepin’ It Locked Til I Get That Rock.”

The actress had high hopes for her first sexual experience, planning to have some candle light and music in the room…

She was 17 and dreamy-eyed at the time…fastforward to 2017, the actress is yet to have that magical first time sex but she no longer cares.

A combination of her friend’s low expectation of sex, being “bamboozled by Jesus” and her parents’ strict advice helped the pretty actress remain a virgin at 33 and come to grips with the fact that waiting for the real one is actually worth it.