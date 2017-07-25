Home > Celebrities >

Usher slammed with $20m lawsuit over Herpes infection

Usher is now facing a $20 million lawsuit from the woman he reportedly infected with Herpes.

The woman whose identity remains unknown initially sued the veteran R&B singer for $10 million but up the amount after she tested positive to the STD.

TMZ reports that new legal docs filed as Jane Doe, says she was devastated when she got the results on Saturday, July 22.

play

 

According to the reports, the woman said she carried out the tests as soon as she heard that Usher had admitted that he has herpes simplex 2.

She first sued the singer after she claimed that they had unprotected sex earlier this year.

According to the legal documents, she is now suing him for emotional harm, medical bills and punitive damages.

Recall that there were reports that Usher paid the woman $1.1 million to settle the initial lawsuit for infecting her with the venereal disease.

The 'Confessions' star had unprotected sex with the claimant without confessing that he was carrying the virus.

Usher play

Usher

(Photograph by Harold Cunningham)

 

In California, it is illegal to knowingly or recklessly transmit a sexually transmitted disease. Usher allegedly did that when he told the victim he had tested negative for the virus, despite a “greenish discharge” from his penis.

