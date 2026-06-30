Quadrant MSL wins at Cannes Lions with Gold for Vaseline Campaign

Quadrant MSL wins big at Cannes, putting Nigerian creativity on the global stage

Quadrant MSL has secured a major win on the global stage, taking home a Gold Lion at the 2026 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, widely regarded as the world's most prestigious creative awards platform.

The agency, alongside All Seasons Zenith and in collaboration with Leo Burnett Singapore, MSL Singapore, Persuasion Communications London, and AMA Palmist Visual, Maryland, won the Gold Lion in the Creator Collaboration category for Vaseline's "The Real Nigerian Price" campaign.

Developed to combat the growing challenge of counterfeit skincare products in Nigeria, the campaign cleverly flipped the globally recognised "Nigerian Prince" scam narrative into a powerful creator-led movement that helped consumers identify and verify genuine Vaseline products through influencer storytelling, social media engagement and a QR-enabled product authentication experience.

The campaign leveraged the credibility and influence of creators to educate consumers on the dangers of counterfeit products while providing a simple verification tool at the point of purchase. The result was a culturally relevant initiative that resonated strongly with audiences, generated millions of organic views and earned recognition from an international jury of industry experts.

Commenting on the achievement, Quadrant MSL COO, Chidinma Nwankwo, said:

"This award is a powerful reminder that the most impactful ideas often come from deeply understanding people, culture and context. 'The Real Nigerian Prince' challenged a global stereotype and transformed it into a meaningful conversation about authenticity, trust and consumer protection. We are incredibly proud to have worked alongside exceptional partners to create a campaign that not only delivered results for the brand but has now been recognised on the world's biggest creative stage. This win demonstrates that Nigerian agencies can originate and execute ideas that compete with the very best anywhere in the world."

The Cannes Lions Festival celebrates excellence in creative communications, attracting entries from leading agencies, brands and creative professionals across the globe. Winning a Gold Lion is one of the highest honours in the industry.

For Quadrant MSL, the recognition reinforces its position as one of Africa's leading strategic communications and integrated marketing agencies.

Known for combining cultural insight, creativity and business strategy to solve complex communications challenges, the agency continues to deliver work that drives measurable impact for brands while earning recognition beyond local markets.

The win marks another significant milestone for Nigeria's communications industry and reinforces the growing recognition of West African talent on the global creative stage.

As the industry continues to evolve, the achievement highlights the ability of African agencies to develop world-class ideas that not only resonate locally but also set benchmarks for creativity internationally.