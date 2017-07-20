Home > Celebrities >

Usher :  Music star reportedly paid $1.1M to woman he allegedly infected with herpes

Usher Music star reportedly paid $1.1M to woman he allegedly infected with herpes

The 'Confessions' star allegedly had unprotected sex with the claimant without confessing that he was carrying the virus.

Usher reportedly racked out $1.1 million to settle a lawsuit with a lady who claimed the singer infected her with herpes.

Court documents dated back to late 2012 show that the 38-year-old singer, whose real name is Usher Raymond IV, was diagnosed with herpes in 2009 or 2010.

Usher play Usher (Popcrush)

 

The 'Confessions' star had unprotected sex with the claimant without confessing that he was carrying the virus, the papers add.

In California, it is illegal to knowingly or recklessly transmit a sexually transmitted diseasese. Usher allegedly did that when he told the victim he had tested negative for the virus, despite a “greenish discharge” from his penis, the court papers say.

Believing Raymond’s statements that (the discharge) had been nothing and cleared up, (she) continued her relationship,” the legal documents said.

Usher gets star on Hollywood walk of fame play

Usher gets star on Hollywood walk of fame

(Twitter)

 

The claimant was later diagnosed with herpes, complete with vaginal sores, fevers and chills, she alleged in papers.

Usher paid some of the victim’s medical bills in 2012, a total of $2,754.40 in all, the court papers show. That’s when he also had his doctor call the woman to tell her that the singer did indeed carry the herpes virus.

Usher and Tameka Raymond have a 7year difference between them; their marriage lasted only two years play Usher and ex-wife Tameka (Dailymail)

 

The legal documents noted that Usher was “exposed to herpes” in 2009 or 2010, around when he finalised his divorce to Tameka Foster after she accused him of cheating.

The pop star is currently married to Grace Miguel, in 2015.

