TeeBillz captures studio moment of Tiwa Savage and JamJam

Tiwa Savage and her son, Jamil Balogun have been spotted in a loving mother-child moment captured by estranged husband and father, TeeBillz.

The pair were seen in the studio where a snoopy JamJam attempted to unplug an headphone from his mother's ears.

This, and some other interesting shots were posted by TeeBillz via his Instagram yesterday, July 29, 2017.

"Mummy! Just do the chorus. I got the verse.... Tika Tika ❤ #Zaddy #JamJam," the post reads.

The recent bonding in the family of the singer whose marriage to her husband underwent some trying has been a joy to watch.

Their resolve to put the ugly past behind has only yielded some happy moments both for them and Savage's fans who now have a chance to listen to a more focused singer.