TeeBillz captures studio moment of Tiwa Savage and JamJam

Tiwa Savage TeeBillz captures perfect mother-child moment of singer and JamJam

TeeBillz posted a picture capturing Tiwa Savage and her son during a studio session.

Tiwa Savage and son Jamil play

Tiwa Savage and son Jamil

(Instagram/Tiwa Savage)

Tiwa Savage and her son, Jamil Balogun have been spotted in a loving mother-child moment captured by estranged husband and father, TeeBillz.

The pair were seen in the studio where a snoopy JamJam attempted to unplug an headphone from his mother's ears.

Tiwa Savage and son, Jamil Balogun. play

Tiwa Savage and son, Jamil Balogun.

(Instagram)

 

This, and some other interesting shots were posted by TeeBillz via his Instagram yesterday, July 29, 2017.

"Mummy! Just do the chorus. I got the verse.... Tika Tika ❤ #Zaddy #JamJam," the post reads.

The recent bonding in the family of the singer whose marriage to her husband underwent some trying has been a joy to watch.

Tiwa Savage and TeeBillz play

Savage and producer husband, Teebillz

(Nigeria Films)

 

Their resolve to put the ugly past behind has only yielded some happy moments both for them and Savage's fans who now have a chance to listen to a more focused singer.

