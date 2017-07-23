Home > Celebrities >

Tiwa Savage celebrates son, Jamil as he clocks 2

Tiwa Savage Pop diva celebrates son, Jamil as he clocks 2

It has been two years since the singer delivered her son, Jamil who has been an important source of joy for her.

  • Published:
Tiwa Savage and son Jamil play

(Instagram/Tiwa Savage)

Tiwa Savage is still quite smitten about her motherhood experience as she celebrates her son, Jamil, who clocked two this year.

She took to Instagram yesterday, Saturday, July 22, 2017, to gush about the little one in a very touching post expressing delight.

Tiwa Savage's son, Jamil clocked two in the year 2017. play

(Instagram)

 

"This time two years ago I experienced a miracle," the singer enthused.

Jamil will be happy his parents her making efforts to resuscitate their marriage which has endured some rocky terrains.

A viral interview where the singer talked about the excesses of her husband, TeeBillz led to series of reactions including counter-accusations.

That bridge has been crossed now and it looks like the couple are committed to reigniting the flame that once existed between them.

Tiwa Savage was spotted with Tee Billz for their son's dedication service in church. play

(Instagram/Kemi Ashefon Love Haven)

 

The pair have been spotted together at events and one of those include Jamil's dedication in Church.

Basically, the sun is shinning right around the Tiwa Savage-TeeBillz side of things.

Ayodele Johnson

e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

