Tiwa Savage celebrates son, Jamil as he clocks 2

Tiwa Savage is still quite smitten about her motherhood experience as she celebrates her son, Jamil, who clocked two this year.

She took to Instagram yesterday, Saturday, July 22, 2017, to gush about the little one in a very touching post expressing delight.

"This time two years ago I experienced a miracle," the singer enthused.

Jamil will be happy his parents her making efforts to resuscitate their marriage which has endured some rocky terrains.

A viral interview where the singer talked about the excesses of her husband, TeeBillz led to series of reactions including counter-accusations.

That bridge has been crossed now and it looks like the couple are committed to reigniting the flame that once existed between them.

The pair have been spotted together at events and one of those include Jamil's dedication in Church.

Basically, the sun is shinning right around the Tiwa Savage-TeeBillz side of things.