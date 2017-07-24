Kevin Hart :  Singer and wife shut down cheating rumours with this adorable video

Kevin Hart and his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish do not care about those cheating rumour.

The duo shut down those cheating allegations whilst doing French Montana’s #UnforgettableChallenge.

The 38-year-old posted a video on Instagram on July 23, 2017, as he and his wife danced away those rumours.

Kevin Hart and wife shut down cheating rumours with this adorable video https://t.co/mYHcGYGDIf — Pulse Celebs (@PulseCelebs247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Kevin captioned the post, "We getting old. She got the old lady trot going and I got the old head 2 step with the leg up".

On Thursday, July 20, 2017, Kevin made headlines when video surfaced online showing the actor sharing a lift with a woman which led to speculation he was having an affair.

The couple were spotted in a parked car, which they later exited, outside a Miami hotel at 5 am.

Shortly after the video emerged, the 38-year-old took to Instagram to post a meme about ‘laughing off the BS’.

Eniko has yet to comment on the allegations but did pose for an Instagram selfie shared the same day. The 32-year-old described herself as feeling "GREAT" in the photo that showcased her growing baby bump.

The couple, who tied the knot back in August last year, announced a baby boy was on the way on Mother's Day. Hart already has two children, Hendrix and Heaven Hart, from a previous relationship.