Nigeria Entertainment Awards (NEA) announces the 2017 NEA nomination list for the 12th edition of the awards. The NEA recognizes Nigerians in the entertainment industry making an impact on the continent and in the diaspora.

Amongst the artists that received multiple nods for this years’ NEA includes Wiz Kid, Davido, Olamide, Runtown and Tekno amongst others.

This year, the producers of the NEA are excited to announce the addition of Afrosoca category to its list. A blend of tranditional Soca sound and Afropop, AfroSoca has a massive followership on the island and beyond.

The 2017 NEA will be held on September 3, 2017 in New York City, during the labor day weekend.

Here are the nominees list across the music categories

Best Single

Wizkid - Come closer ft Drake

Phyno - Fada Fada ft Olamide

Davido - IF

Tekno - Pana

Psquare - Bank alert

Olamide - Who you epp

Mr Eazi - Leg over

Runtown - Mad over you

Best Afro Soca Artist

Fay-Ann Lyons

Machel Montano

Melly Rose

Olatunji Yearwood

Skinny Fabulous

Teddyson Johnson

Best Dancehall

Burna Boy

Cynthia Morgan

Ketchup

Harrysong

Patoranking

Timaya

Best Music Producer

DJ Soupamodel

Kriz Beatz

Masterkraft

Spellz

Young D

Sarz

Legendury Beatz

Young John

Most Promising

Deshinor

Gabzy

Ike Chucks

Moelogo

Nonso Amadi

Odunsi

Best Disc Jockey

DJ Jimmy Jatt

DJ Neptune

DJ Humility

DJ TTB

DJ Spinall

DJ Prince

DJ Xclusive

DJ Consequence

Best Diaspora Disc Jockey

DJ Dee Money

DJ Femsta

DJ GQ Mike

DJ EL G

DJ Tunez

DJ Cuppy

DJ Ecool

DJ Afoo

Best DJ Non-Nigerian/African

DJ Lebbie (SL)

DJ Mensah (GH)

DJ Bossman (LIB)

DJ Joe Mfalme (KQ)

DJ Slick Stuart & Roja (UG)

DJ Vyrusky (GH)

More nominees to be announced.