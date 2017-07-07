The 2017 NEA will be held on September 3, 2017 in New York City, during the labor day weekend.
Nigeria Entertainment Awards (NEA) announces the 2017 NEA nomination list for the 12th edition of the awards. The NEA recognizes Nigerians in the entertainment industry making an impact on the continent and in the diaspora.
Amongst the artists that received multiple nods for this years’ NEA includes Wiz Kid, Davido, Olamide, Runtown and Tekno amongst others.
This year, the producers of the NEA are excited to announce the addition of Afrosoca category to its list. A blend of tranditional Soca sound and Afropop, AfroSoca has a massive followership on the island and beyond.
Here are the nominees list across the music categories
Best Single
Wizkid - Come closer ft Drake
Phyno - Fada Fada ft Olamide
Davido - IF
Tekno - Pana
Psquare - Bank alert
Olamide - Who you epp
Mr Eazi - Leg over
Runtown - Mad over you
Best Afro Soca Artist
Fay-Ann Lyons
Machel Montano
Melly Rose
Olatunji Yearwood
Skinny Fabulous
Teddyson Johnson
Best Dancehall
Burna Boy
Cynthia Morgan
Ketchup
Harrysong
Patoranking
Timaya
Best Music Producer
DJ Soupamodel
Kriz Beatz
Masterkraft
Spellz
Young D
Sarz
Legendury Beatz
Young John
Most Promising
Deshinor
Gabzy
Ike Chucks
Moelogo
Nonso Amadi
Odunsi
Best Disc Jockey
DJ Jimmy Jatt
DJ Neptune
DJ Humility
DJ TTB
DJ Spinall
DJ Prince
DJ Xclusive
DJ Consequence
Best Diaspora Disc Jockey
DJ Dee Money
DJ Femsta
DJ GQ Mike
DJ EL G
DJ Tunez
DJ Cuppy
DJ Ecool
DJ Afoo
Best DJ Non-Nigerian/African
DJ Lebbie (SL)
DJ Mensah (GH)
DJ Bossman (LIB)
DJ Joe Mfalme (KQ)
DJ Slick Stuart & Roja (UG)
DJ Vyrusky (GH)
More nominees to be announced.