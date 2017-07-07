Home > Buzz >

Wizkid, Tekno, Davido, Tekno, others nominated Best Single NEA 2017

NEA 2017 Wizkid, Davido, Tekno, Olamide bag multiple nominations

The 2017 NEA will be held on September 3, 2017 in New York City, during the labor day weekend.

Wizkid, Tekno, Davido among others nominated in Best Single category NEA 2017

Wizkid, Tekno, Davido among others' songs nominated for Best Single NEA 2017

(Hunger/MMMG/DMW)

Nigeria Entertainment Awards (NEA) announces the 2017 NEA nomination list for the 12th edition of the awards. The NEA recognizes Nigerians in the entertainment industry making an impact on the continent and in the diaspora.

Amongst the artists that received multiple nods for this years’ NEA includes Wiz Kid, Davido, Olamide, Runtown and Tekno amongst others.

This year, the producers of the NEA are excited to announce the addition of Afrosoca category to its list. A blend of tranditional Soca sound and Afropop, AfroSoca has a massive followership on the island and beyond.

The 2017 NEA will be held on September 3, 2017 in New York City, during the labor day weekend. 

Here are the nominees list across the music categories

Best Single

Wizkid - Come closer ft Drake
Phyno - Fada Fada ft Olamide
Davido - IF
Tekno - Pana
Psquare - Bank alert
Olamide - Who you epp
Mr Eazi - Leg over
Runtown - Mad over you

Best Afro Soca Artist

Fay-Ann Lyons
Machel Montano
Melly Rose
Olatunji Yearwood
Skinny Fabulous
Teddyson Johnson

Best Dancehall

Burna Boy
Cynthia Morgan
Ketchup
Harrysong
Patoranking
Timaya

Best Music Producer

DJ Soupamodel
Kriz Beatz
Masterkraft
Spellz
Young D
Sarz
Legendury Beatz
Young John

Most Promising

Deshinor
Gabzy
Ike Chucks
Moelogo
Nonso Amadi
Odunsi

Best Disc Jockey

DJ Jimmy Jatt
DJ Neptune
DJ Humility
DJ TTB
DJ Spinall
DJ Prince
DJ Xclusive
DJ Consequence

Best Diaspora Disc Jockey

DJ Dee Money
DJ Femsta
DJ GQ Mike
DJ EL G
DJ Tunez
DJ Cuppy
DJ Ecool
DJ Afoo

Best DJ Non-Nigerian/African

DJ Lebbie (SL)
DJ Mensah (GH)
DJ Bossman (LIB)
DJ Joe Mfalme (KQ)
DJ Slick Stuart & Roja (UG)
DJ Vyrusky (GH)

More nominees to be announced.

