Korede Bello fans tear up for him at his 'Belloved' Mali concert

Korede Bello Watch fans tear up for singer at his 'Belloved' Mali concert

The emotions were just too real, Korede's music brought tears to the eyes of his fans particularly the ladies.

Mavins' Korede Bello recently held a "Belloved" album concert in Francophone African country Mali.

From the photo and visual highlights of the show, you could feel the emotions all over the expressions of the fans as they watched one of their African stars perform on stage.

The singer's charming personality and heart warming performance left his fans breathless at the country's capital, Bamako.

The 'Belloved' concert was put together by BEY Entertainment, Caspertainment and Mavin Records and it saw Korede Bello perform his hit songs like 'Godwin', 'Do like that', Mungo park', as well as songs from his debut album "Belloved".

